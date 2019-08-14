Ferns N Petals Launches Operations in Singapore With an Eye on South East Asian Market

Ferns N Petals is a name synonymous with providing gifts and making occasions memorable for people in India.

After being the market leaders in India, Ferns N Petals expanded its international footprint. Into the Middle East market with UAE as the operations hub.

Recently the company has expanded the business in South East Asian market. Launching its Singapore website www.fnp.sg and a retail outlet.

It is an expansion aligned with the Vision of the company to expand globally.

South East Asia is becoming the preferred choice of companies to expand into because of the higher GDP growth.

They also have a rising trend of internet penetration & eCommerce.

With this launch, Ferns N Petals is planning to offer gift deliveries for special occasions.

Customers looking for gifts, cakes or flower delivery in Singapore will find it extremely convenient to place orders through the Ferns N Petals website.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Pawan Gadia, CEO, Ferns N Petals, said. “Expansion is the ultimate aim of a business and for us at Ferns N Petals, the vision is to expand across South-East Asia and Middle East.

While we were able to make our venture profitable in UAE, now eyeing at S-E Asia Market, starting with Singapore website launch.

He further added, “We find huge potential in Singapore and it can also be a springboard for us to launch other countries with ease in South East Asia.

What differentiates us from the competition is the range of categories, the quality of products and the service options. We are planning to venture into two countries every year in the S-E Asia and Middle East.”