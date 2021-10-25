Top 6 Golf Vacation Tips

While golfing in your area is always fun, nothing compares to the thrill of combining your love of golf with a trip. Golf vacations have long been a popular golf vacation theme because they allow people to travel to beautiful places with pleasantly warm weather even in the middle of winter. If you’re planning a golf trip and want to up the ante on your enjoyment, there are a few ways to help you improve your game and make the trip go more smoothly.

More than any other sport, golf has been transformed by technological advancements. Newer, better clubs and balls are constantly being developed. Even below-average golfers are looking for a way to give them an advantage over their opponents in the realm of golf gadgets.

We’ve put together a list of the best golf gadgets. This list contains options for every budget and style of play and maybe just what you need to “play the ball where it lies.” That is, on the golf course.

Golf Clubs When Travelling: Door-to-Door Delivery

Not necessarily a single gadget, but rather the way to get all your gear to the course. If you are planning the perfect golf trip abroad, the pros recommend shipping your golf gear separately. There are a few reasons behind this. Firstly, speciality shipping companies handle shipping sports equipment with care and have plenty of experience with fragile items. The airlines however are known for damages and dents and you should try to avoid sending your golf clubs with them.

Secondly, you will find making your way through the airport without all your golf gear, much more relaxing than having to lug heavy equipment around.

Thirdly, shipping your gear ahead of you to your destination is not only more convenient but many times cheaper than sending it with the airlines.

Practice Makes Perfect: SkyTrack Home Golf Vacation Simulator

Why not concentrate on improving your game now, rather than waiting till you get to your golf holiday spot and hoping for the best? The SkyTrak Home Golf Simulator is the most effective approach to better understanding your swing and helps you make the necessary changes.

Because you can use this simulator at home, you may receive as much practice as you like before leaving. It’s also the type of device you can show off to your golfing pals, and even the whole family can try it out and put their golfing talents to the test.

Golfers Watch: Garmin Approach S20

You’re undoubtedly aware of all the smartwatches and fitness trackers available today, but how about one designed particularly for golfers? The Garmin Approach S20 is intended to be your all-in-one golf helper that also doubles as a watch. The AutoShot round analyzer monitors your shot lengths. It can link with the Garmin TruSwing sensor. It includes CourseView pre-loaded with over 40,000 courses. It follows your daily activities and notifies you of incoming messages, calls, emails, and alerts.

LED Golf Balls: Night Sports USA Light Up Golf Ball

Golf balls that light up are a requirement if you intend on playing late-night golf where there is limited natural light. Consider the Night Sports USA Light Up Golf Ball, which has a built-in LED light. The light is turned on when you strike the ball and remains on for eight minutes.

Fix your Divots: Swiss Army Knife Golf Tool

The Swiss Army Golf Tool is an all-in-one tool that’s sleek and easy to transport while providing all of the tools you’ll need on the link. The tee punch, divot repair tool, ball marker, groove cleaner, nail file, toothpick, and even the 2.45″ blade are all useful on the course. Any golfer knows that he or she may need a few essential items while on the course. Still, while travelling, you want to take as little as possible. That’s why the Swiss Army Knife Golftool Pocket Knife is a no-brainer.

Protect your Eyes: Shades to Reduce Glare

If you’re going to play golf on a bright sunny day, you’ll need sunglasses that will not only block out the glare and intense rays but also protect your eyes from harm. With many brands and designs to select from, outdoor sports fans have always preferred Oakley sunglasses. Take the Oakley Flak 2.0, for example, which is a wraparound sport design. They’ll remain firmly in position, provide total eye protection thanks to the polarized lenses, and are so light that you’ll forget you’re wearing them.

Enjoy Your Game With Quality Music.

The Soundchuck Mini Bluetooth Speaker may be small (a bit over four inches), but it packs a powerful punch. It connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth, and we were able to clip it to our golf bag and listen to music while playing a single round.

The speaker and wire are both protected by a silicone shell, making them extra robust and flexible. They’re available in three vivid colours: Pumas Black, Vibrant Orange, and High-Risk Red. The rechargeable battery in the Soundchuck is rated for six hours of use, but we could use it for more than eight hours before it needs to be recharged.

In Summary

A golf vacation can be an excellent way to relax and see new sights while enjoying your favourite game. Visiting other courses can be an exciting prospect but remember that getting there shouldn’t be a hassle. Choose your gear and travel plans wisely and you’ll be at the tee box before you know it.

