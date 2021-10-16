Contino’s Digital Innovators Report Unveils the Quality of Europe’s Top Business Leaders’ Digital Transformation

The pace at which every sector of the world is transforming is in such a flash. Many exigencies have necessitated the need for businesses to adopt new ways of operation to stay updated and sustain future success. More so, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many sectors of the commercial world operate; more operations are being done online and the need for digital transformation is ever-increasing. Effective and reliable IT structures have to be built to secure the resulting huge databases.

Many business and tech leaders have been successful in adopting such digital transformation processes for their businesses, and our focus in this content would be on them. Contino released a pdf report on twenty of these top digital transformation innovators across Europe. These top innovators have made great use of native-cloud computing technology to bring out the best in their various innovations.

Let’s have a look at three of these top business leaders; what were the decisions that drove them to success? How did they build digital transformation systems that can sustain future successes, and other business leaders follow suit?

Debra Bailey (CIO, O2 London UK)

For Debra, it was all about the need to unify technology and business to help connect customers digitally, that was the drive behind her innovation. Debra joined O2 in March 2019, amidst an ongoing complex digital transformation process that involved completely replacing the core tech stack and platforms while introducing a new 5G network.

How was Debra able to innovate well for the success of this project? She made sound decisions; having noticed that the project was contractor-based and threatens separate IT and business units, she began a transformation to put in place a new operating model to in-source digital capability and align technology with business outcomes. Debra’s innovation placed focus on customers and the processes involved, and also the technology to connect them both.

Her innovation was a success as it was able to eliminate gaps, duplication of systems, and foster common standards in IT across business units and leadership structures. This allowed for a one-channel delivery of IT services, and the business was able to serve its customers better. Her shift from project-to-product approaches has led to more accountability and swiftness in service delivery.

Debra also championed a healthy behavioural approach to support tech innovations. This included a positive attitude, mindset, and positive customer relations, among other administrative skill sets.

Less than a year of Debra’s innovation, O2 has already hit their target of a 20% lift in speed-to-value. They are on track to achieve the 25% target of 2022 and are looking forward to the 75% target of 2024.

Matt Davis (Head, Cloud Engineering, Lloyds Banking Group, London UK)

For Matt, the major reason behind his innovation is to prove the value of fully cloud-native solutions at a major retail bank. Matt has helped Llyods Banking group in achieving a successful digital transformation process with his innovative ingenuity.

When he initially joined them in 2017, he was in charge of building a successful open banking platform for the bank. Later on, the digital transformation process was expanded to border on native-cloud approaches towards banking operations.

Lloyd is currently embarking on a multi-year, multi-billion pound digital transformation strategy to digitalise and streamline its customer experience. Matt has been key to achieving this goal as Lloyd intends to use cloud-native tech.

Matt has invested his cloud engineering experience into developing a new cloud platform for the bank. Matt has employed CNE (Cloud Native Engineering), stating that it helps to develop a 100% fast ecosystem that enables the development of Greenfield apps and other Platform As A Service systems. In every of Matt’s innovations, he prioritises system security as a means to achieving prolonged success.

What results? Lloyds Banking Group now has a highly secure and potent digital capability which enables IT, system engineers, to release new code in just 15 minutes, where it previously took a month! That’s some result. As a result of Matt’s innovation, the bank was able to build a scalable chatting that has served millions of customers during the covid-19 pandemic, reducing the strain on contact centres.

Fiona Deans

Fiona was moved by the passion to increase the trust in government during the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit. Fiona joined the Government Digital Service (GDS) in 2018 as the Chief operating officer before becoming the Director-General in 2020. A position she held till February 2021 (this period fell into the mid-COVID-19 pandemic and at the end of the UK’s Brexit).

Fiona’s goal was to make government services more accessible to the citizens and help increase the trust in the Government at such critical times. How did Fiona go about this? She embarked on a journey to create over 90 digital services to accelerate the speed and scale at which the GDS dispenses its services.

Fiona spearheaded a Government-as-a-Platform system that would anchor the dispensation of these government services. This innovation was successful as a massive 700% spike in demand was experienced using GOV.UK Notify to text citizens. Fiona has a long term vision to see digital government more user-centric.

What did these three have in common? A clear vision, solid and effective combination of technologies with the business idea(s), and a strong persuasive and collaborative ability. New business leaders aiming to attain these successes and greater heights in their digital transformation should not neglect these three ingredients.

Conclusion

The experiences of these three business and tech innovators show the ever-increasing need to adopt smart and creative digital transformation processes to meet the evolving nature of today’s commercial world.

Native-cloud solutions are the top tools for implementing these changes, and you should adopt them. Many businesses are thinking towards the future, you do not want to be left behind by failing to adopt these new technologies.

Related: