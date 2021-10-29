Authorities Seize a Record Haul of Drugs in the Golden Triangle

Police in Laos have seized a record haul of drugs in the Golden Triangle region, security officials in Thailand confirmed on Thursday. The United Nations said was Southeast Asia’s largest single drug bust ever.

More than 55 million Methamphetamine pills and over 1.5 tons of crystal meth were intercepted by authorities in Laos on Wednesday. Laos police stopped a truck carrying beer crates in the northern Bokeo, which borders the Golden Triangle of Thailand, Myanmar and Laos, UN Officials said.

Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asia regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said the discovery was “by far the largest seizure in the history of East and Southeast Asia.”

The bust on Wednesday followed the confiscation by Lao police of a combined 16 million methamphetamine pills in two separate drug busts by police over a one-week period.

The Golden Triangle is in northeast Myanmar that meets parts of Chiang Rai, Thailand and Laos. The Golden Triangle has had a long history of being a major drug-producing area. In the years before it was heroin but now Methamphetamine is the main drug produced by drug syndicates.

The Golden Triangle has served as a massive production centre for methamphetamine, used by drug syndicates with distribution networks reaching as far as Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

Jeremy Douglas told reporters that the spike in volume of drugs seized in Laos was due to a shifting of smuggling routes inside Myanmar. Drug syndicates have moved transportation routes because of unrest along the border areas of Myanmar since February’s military coup.

The security and governance breakdown in the Golden Triangle area of Shan State in Myanmar is causing a spillover is hitting the region,” Douglas said.

