2 Aquascaping Aquarium Supply that you must have

It is fun having a fish tank as a pet. You can decorate it as you wish, ranging from a cartoon theme to a natural theme. You have seen freshwater fish tanks as a pet in many houses as well as in offices. If you want to buy it, you can get it from the land-based fish shop. You can also get fish for your tank online. When you combine freshwater fish with the aquascaping technique, it will make your tank look like an underwater natural rainforest. 2 aquascaping Aquarium supplies that you must have are the fishes and the plants.

Best fishes for your aquarium:

The best types of fishes to be kept in the aquarium are the following:

BARB FISH:

It is one of the beautiful fishes in the world. The BARB fish is mostly referred to as a freshwater shark. BARBS are one of the few species of freshwater fish with rows of teeth in their mouths. BARBS are known to be ferocious hunters and are dominant predators in the world of small fish.

Some types of BARB fish are the following:

TIGER BARB

GREEN TIGER BARB

CHERRY BARB FISH

CORYDORAS:

It is a freshwater catfish. It is very beautiful. Its diet includes frozen food like flakes etc. A group of six or more CORYDORAS suggested being kept together.

CORYDORAS are of following types:

PANDA CORYDORAS

JULII CORYDORAS

ALBINOAENEUS CORYDORAS

PLATY FISH:

Platy fish are small, with small short fins, and have a tail shaped like a fan. They are peaceful and friendly. They are omnivores and can eat anything you put in a fish tank.

Some types of PLATY fish are the following:

BLUE PLATY

SOUTHERN PLATYFISH

BETTA FISH:

BETTA fish is also called Japanese fighting fish. They are very beautiful to keep in the fish tanks. BETTA fish live in warm water. Their diet includes brine shrimps, bloodworms, and daphnia. You can get it from the online pet store as well as from any land-based pet store. Some types of BETTAS are the following:

SPOTFIN BETTA

PENANG BETTA

BETTA CHANNOIDES

BETTA BURDIGALA

PUFFERFISH:

These are some of the most beautiful freshwater fish tanks. They have the ability to puff off. They can puff up to two or three times their normal size. Their diet includes mostly invertebrates and algae.

Some types of PUFFER fish are:

INDIAN DWARF PEA PUFFER

FAHAKA PUFFER FISH

Plants supply for Your Aquarium:

The second main supply for your aquarium is the aquatic plant. Plants are used for the beauty of the aquarium and also to provide natural habitat to the fishes. You can get the plant supplies online.

Benefits of plants in the home aquarium:

Aquatic Plants can Improve Chemical Filtration:

Aquatic plants in the aquarium are very beneficial. They are the addition of a filtration system. Aquatic plants have the ability to remove waste excreted by the fish.

Helps in Aeration of Water Column:

Aquatic plants in the aquarium have the benefits of oxygenating the water. Like vegetation on land, plants in water perform photosynthesis and release oxygen into the water column. They also consume the carbon dioxide respired from fish. Aerating the aquarium is important for survival.

Helps in Reconstructing the Natural Habitat:

Freshwater fish are collected from natural streams and rivers in the wild. Their natural habitat contains many aquatic plants. By putting these plants in the aquarium, it will help to mimic their environment. It also increases the beauty of the aquarium. Aquariums are about recreating the wild, the natural habitat of the fish. It is a good idea to research your fish breed and attempt to locate plants that are appropriate to their habitat. Your local fish shop may also have some ideas on what plants are appropriate for an aquarium.

Aquatic Plants provide protection for Fishes:

Some fishes can be very territorial. Other species of fish can be much more aggressive than others. For this reason, aquatic plants are important in providing protection for these fish. Without them, fish can become tormented to the point of exhaustion and possibly die. In addition, plants promote breeding and egg-laying. In the wild, the majority of species will lay their eggs among the safety of plants.

Some plants that are used for aquariums are the following:

POTTED PLANT:

These plants need a container to grow. You can put these plants in the aquariums to decorate them. Some potted plants are:

BABY’S TEARS POTTED PLANTS- It is a mat-forming tropical plant with tiny leaves.

NARROW LEAF MICRO SWORD POTTED PLANT- these are short grass-like plants.

DWARF BABY TEARS POTTED PLANTS- It is a famous plant for aquariums. It can create a natural habitat in the aquarium.

AMAZON SWORD POTTED PLANT- It is easy to grow, and its care is easy.

BUNCHES PLANTS:

Bunches are a group of young plants or a group of stems brought together. They have very few or no roots. Some bunches plants are the following:

WATER WISTERIA

AMAZON SWORD

AFRICAN WATER FERN

JAVA FERN

ANUBIAS

MOSS:

These are small nonwoody plants. They are very beneficial to put in an aquarium.

MARIMO MOSS BALL- A moss ball is a green algae that is formed into a ball and is two to five inches in diameter.

BARE ROOTED PLANTS:

Bare root plants are dormant. They are not actively growing.

BANANA PLANT- They are about six inches tall.

Conclusion:

Having a freshwater fish tank as a pet is very beneficial for you. It is also very beneficial for mental health as well as for your heart health. It is a great source of fun for children. It helps you to reduce anxiety and stress levels. It also enhances the beauty of your houses and offices. You can get it from any land-based store or from online shops. You can add plants in the decoration as well as the protection of the fishes.

People Also Read: