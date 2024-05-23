Why Jeffree Star Velour Liquid Lipstick 17 Swatches are The Best

More and more girls are raving over liquid lipsticks that do not just have fun colors and are easy to apply. The best part is that they can applied and will not fade during the day, even if they start fading, quickly apply a quick layer, and you are done. Dior lipstick liquid is one of same type and lasts longer.

Today, we will discuss the 17 best colors that you must buy from the best wholesale makeup suppliers.

Platehora of Shades and Colors

When you go to Word Makeup, you have the option of choosing from 17 impressive colors. You can learn more about them on the wholesale makeup item page. We are going to review some of the colors so you can understand which one is the best for you.

I‘m Nude

You may not wear this amazing shade too often because, for some skin colors, it is extremely pale and might make you look weak. So apply a bit on your lip, especially if you are a fair-skinned gal. Some may argue that it is similar to Tom Ford liquid lip luxe matte, but we digress. Furthermore, we do recommend matching it up with light makeup to get the best outlook.

Celebrity Skin

Though somewhat similar to the Nude shade, it goes well with any skin and attire. We are sure this will be your favorite. You can accentuate the look with complimentary eye makeup according to the dress you are wearing. Make sure to eat sparingly with oily food, as it can get off easily.

Androgyny

This is undoubtedly one of Jeffree Star’s best-selling products because it is incredible and fits perfectly into a dark mauve shade. Furthermore, it has undertones that are near purple, and that’s why people with darker skin tones prefer it over other colors for regular casual wear.

You can wear it if you have fairer skin, but it may be heavy for you. So wear it when you are going out in the evenings, as for fair skin, it will not look good during the day.

Prom Night

This is a really accentuated color that might not be comfortable for most, but if you want to feel and look ultra sexy, this one is for you. The reason behind this is that it is a fuchsia shade of pink but a bit more fluorescent than many others. The lipstick shade goes best with those who have darker undertones, even if they have fair skin.

Final Words

There are tons of other colors available, and each one is better than the other. You can start with one shade and build up your palette to ensure you have the best shades for any look. Ensure to buy from the Word Makeup online website to get the best discounts and delivery time. Hope this info was worth reading. Stay tuned for more informative guides!

