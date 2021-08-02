Connect with us

Yeezy Day:Kanye West Celebrates it With Massive Sneaker Restock
Why Did the WWE Release Bray Wyatt? Fans and Wrestlers React to the News

Post Malone Shines On His Own During Lollapalooza Headline Set: 5 Best Moments

‘General Hospital’ Actor Jay Pickett Dies While Shooting Movie Scene

Billie Eilish: Critics praise 'defiant' second album, Happier Than Ever

‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Is Now Streaming on Netflix—Here’s My Honest Review

Scarlett Johansson is Suing Disney Over Black Widow’s Streaming Release

Kelly Clarkson to Pay Brandon Blackstock $200K in Monthly Support

'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Trailer: There's Something Strange in the Neighborhood

Paris Hilton Allegedly Pregnant With First Child, Source Claims

Yeezy Day:Kanye West Celebrates it With Massive Sneaker Restock

Published

4 hours ago

Published

4 hours ago

on

Kanye West Celebrates Yeezy Day With Massive Sneaker Restock

Concerning Kanye’s undertakings, his Yeezy image is performing amazingly well this year and his shoes are still at the highest point of shoe culture. There is no hindering the brand, and to observe Yeezy achievement, Kanye West is observing August second as Yeezy Day. Sneakerheads have been invigorated during the current day as it implies various dope Yeezy models will be restocked on different various stages.

Kanye West is at present occupied as he gets ready to deliver his collection DONDA this week. The task should come out on Friday, August sixth and fans are eager to hear what the craftsman has available. Obviously, there is consistently a likelihood that the collection gets postponed once more, despite the fact that now, it appears to be probable that we will get the collection in the near future.

Yeezy Day really began as early as possible at around 7 AM EST and with it came three tennis shoe drops in the Yeezy Foam Runner MX Cream Clay, the Adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Azael, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Tail Light. Since that time, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Mauve” and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Synth” have additionally dropped. Amidst composing this, the notorious 350 V2 “Zebra” likewise dropped.


The shoes are being delivered on a huge number of stages including Yeezy Supply, Yeezy.com, and adidas CONFIRMED. Every shoe will be very restricted, so you must be ready assuming you need to cop any sets.

Tell us which shoes you need to see restocked, in the remarks underneath.

 

SOURCE : hotnewhiphop

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new


