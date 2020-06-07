Webcam Modeling and the Highest Paying Cam Sites for Models

Webcam modeling is a career many find enjoyable and easy. However, it is not a bed of roses at seems. The industry is growing, and so are the challenges increasing. There are opportunities for webcam models to make money on cam sites, but there are also risks of falling for scams.

With the increasing number of cam sites, a model needs to consider a reliable and trustworthy service provider. One of the crucial considerations is the payout commission. But, before looking at the best-paying sites, it is essential to understand some aspects of cam modeling.

All About Webcam Modeling

Anyone can be a webcam model, either full-time or part-time. You only need high-speed internet and a computer to explore their skills in the comfort of your home and get paid for it. Although the industry is fun, profitable, and lucrative, commitment is critical in getting those benefits.

Webcam modeling: What it takes and what to do

Webcam modeling can be demanding and challenging at the same time. Therefore, you need to consider if you are the best fit for the job. Apart from a computer, internet, and other tech gadgets, a lot of effort is needed.

Consider how much you are willing to do, creativity, and professional skills. Webcam models do a lot of things such as couple performance, solo performance, dancing, and other kinds of fantasy fulfilling activities to entertain their audience. The fans leave tips for the performances.

Making money as a webcam model by exploring several mediums

There are numerous ways to make money as a webcam model, but a marketing strategy is imperative. You can make money while camming and also while sleeping. This is possible by prerecording videos and pictures, using social media automation, and selling own used items like panties.

The use of premium applications like manyvids, onlyfans, clip4sale, and infloo, among others, can bring passive income. The followers can still get content even when you are not online. Using online shop platforms is also vital for selling own photos, clips, and videos and creating merchandise.

Some models earn passive income by referring other models to their site. Some sites like chaturbate and manyvids pay an individual for referring a new person to them.

Determine boundaries and set standard working hours

In the webcam modeling industry, fans and followers pay for dirty talk, nudity, and sexual acts, such as sex toys, masturbation, striptease, and even intercourse. Anyone willing to be a webcam model needs to determine their ability to perform such activities.

However, you can start by showing less explicit content that might not bring a lot of clients and later gain confidence in other aspects. Besides, several models are paid on an hourly basis, and hence for those working part-time need to have a realistic schedule.

Becoming a successful Webcam model

A successful model in this industry needs to be skillful. Hence, practice is imperative. To become the most popular camgirl or camboy, professional skills are required. Clients prefer seasoned professional webcam models from amateurs.

Also, self-branding, room branding, and selling of merchandise is something one can do to be a successful model. You can brand yourself with a cam name, make your sex toys or dolls, among others. Creativity in video chats, and displaying exemplary acts in your work is essential.

Having a specialized modeling agency is an essential element. The agency helps identify the best sites that can get you, clients, in no time, and get maximum pay.

5 Best Webcam Modelling Sites

It is not easy to find the best Webcam modeling site to make money. Some sites have a smaller audience, while others generate a lot of traffic. It is essential to consider reputable and profitable camming sites. Understand the differences, pros, and cons for each site before making a decision.

According to Pleasure-Seeker data, we put together a list of five best cam sites that offer the highest payout commission to models:

1.Chaturbate

Chaturbate is the largest adult webcam modeling site globally. It has the highest traffic. The American site is derived from two words, “Chat” and “Masturbate.” The site provides its services in fifteen different languages.

It is a top modeling site that provides couples and individual webcam models performances; they feature nudity and sexual acts such as masturbation and striptease. They have five categories: female cams, transgender cams, couple cams, male cams, and spy shows.

Models earn 60% commission for their performances on a bi-monthly, monthly, weekly, and daily basis. The revenue model requires cam users to buy twenty $1 tokens via credit card. To receive the payment, a model ought to earn at least $50.

2. LiveJasmin

The site is the largest in the European camming industry, with daily visits of over 35 million. The webcam models include couples and individuals. They are known for nudity and sexual acts such as dirty talk, striptease, and masturbation.

They offer services in 19 languages. Payment is on a bi-weekly basis, and models earn a 30%-60% commission, which depends on their payment ladder. To receive payment, a model has to make at least $100.

3. MyFreeCams

This site is one of the largest webcam sites offering adult content in the world. It is among the highest paying sites, with models earning over 60% commission. In a month, a model can make approximately $75,000 to $100,000.

It is highly featured in many channels, and both beginner and professional models earn from their performances. Followers can watch private shows and tip performers by purchasing virtual tickets on the site.

4. BongaCams

BongaCams is based in the Netherlands and is among the largest Webcam modeling site. It provides performances featuring camboys, camgirls, and couples exhibiting nudity and several sex activities. The site is translated into thirty-four different languages.

It is the most secure site because it uses HTTPS security for privacy and secure payment.

Models on this site earn over 60% commission on a weekly and monthly basis. Besides, they can earn up to 25% commission through customer referrals.

5. Stripchat

Stripchat is one of the steadily growing webcam modeling sites. It is translated into eighteen languages. The model gets up to 60% commission from their performances on a weekly and bi-weekly basis.

The site also carries out several contests hourly and monthly where they give away more than $15, 000 cash prizes. New models start earning immediately they join. For Cam2Cam and Private shows, the models set their rates of up to 150 tokens per minute. Each token is $0.05.

The Final Verdict

As a webcam model, it is commendable to try out several cam sites. The sites mentioned above offer safety and quality, which can earn you a lot of money. They are the best because of their high commissions and traffic. Choose the right platform and enjoy timely and profitable payments.