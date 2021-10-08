Watching TV Shows Without Cable

The old way of watching all the best TV shows was subscribing to a cable company (sometimes more than one) and surf their channels for what they had to offer. One of the problems of the old way was that lousy weather usually resulted in bad signals. Another problem was the issue of cables or wires taking up space in the house. Or not watching the TV shows as they happen because you are not where your TV is.

Thankfully, there are several new ways to watch all your TV shows without subscribing to cable. You can watch live games, recent or past episodes of TV shows, documentaries, news, whatever you want at your own pace. Apart from solving all the problems associated with cable, it also offers excellent flexibility, allowing you to watch from your TV, computer, tabs, or mobile phone.

Here are some of the ways to enjoy TV shows without cable.

Smart TVs

Smart TVs are the successor to regular TVs. With smart TVs, all you need is an internet connection to stream all your favourite TV shows. This means no need for cable, there’s no content, and you can watch at your pace.

Smart TVs aren’t just for streaming videos. You can also download files, browse the internet, transfer files, and do lots more. A smart TV is a complete entertainment centre capable of keeping everyone entertained all day long.

Streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are all available for download on smart TVs. All TV brands have smart TVs. Research and consult with experts on which smart TV suits your needs best.

Amazon Fire Stick

Amazon Fire Stick is a way of enjoying great TV despite not having a smart TV. The Fire Stick allows users to stream different content, install apps, or play music when connected to the TV. It works primarily with the Android platform.

After paying for Fire Stick, you don’t need to pay any subscription fees. For Fire Stick to access Amazon Prime, though, a $12 monthly fee is required. If you don’t want that, though, there are several free channels you can stream from, like HBO Max, Apple TV+, and Disney +.

If you need help configuring your Fire Stick, you can get all the help you need on cordcuttersanonymous.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is a subscription-only streaming service that allows demand for or rent videos. It is possible to subscribe to Prime Videos alone or as part of the Amazon Prime Package.

Prime Video allows mainly users to stream movies and TV shows owned or produced by Amazon Studios or those tagged as Amazon Originals. This doesn’t mean you can get other content, though, as subscribers are also allowed to stream sporting events and content from different content providers.

Some other channels are available to subscribers on Prime Video Are BET+, BBC Select, AMC+. Subscribers can only access Prime Video through a specific website in Australia, Canada, France, Turkey, and Italy.

Hulu

Hulu started to allow various news and media corporations to present various TV shows available on the network to subscribers. Over the years, Hulu has morphed into creating its content.

Hulu charges $5.99 monthly to grants subscribers access to the library. This library contains various movies, many TV shows, live TV, live sports, and original programming. Hulu isn’t available everywhere. If you want to stream from Hulu, you will require an excellent VPN to mask your location.

Hulu also has a free trial period where new users can access their services free for a limited time.

Netflix

Netflix is one of the giants of the media streaming service. With a vast library containing about 40% original content. Netflix also allows subscribers to demand movies, TV shows, and other videos.

One of the pandemic results was the closure of cinemas, Netflix, and other streaming services like Disney+, and Amazon Prime stepped into that void and acted as independent distributors to allow subscribers to get new movies.

Netflix is available almost globally, excluding China, North Korea, Syria, and Crimea. Users can access Netflix and stream old and new, and original content.

Kodi

Kodi is a media player on steroids. Unlike other media players, Kodi doesn’t just play media available on the device. It allows users to stream an endless and diverse amount of media content. Best of all, this content is available for free.

With Kodi, you can stream TV shows, various movies, documentaries, news, and much more. Kodi requires plug-ins called Kodi add-ons. Another great thing about Kodi is it’s compatible with multiple operating systems and devices.

One way that Kodi is unique is it doesn’t regulate what users can stream on its platform. Streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and others allow only media content produced by them or have the license to stream. Kodi allows users to stream content as long as they have the correct add-on, even illegal or unlicensed content.

Roku

Roku comes as a digital media stick that allows users to stream content or as Roku TV, a smart TV that enables viewers to watch content without needing a Roku stick. They are usually attached to the USB port of TVs that aren’t smart.

They come with voice control that allows users to operate when the remote control is readily available. When users buy the Roku stick, they can stream from free channels or pay a subscription fee to access channels like Netflix.

Conclusion

The world is moving away from cable; people now have various options to access their favourite TV shows or watch movies without having cable. A smart TV is a great device to have. It allows owners to stream and does other things to keep themselves entertained.

Even without a smart TV, devices like the Amazon Fire Stick and the Roku Stick allow users to turn their TV into streaming devices as long as there’s a USB port on the TV. If you are streaming on platforms like Kodi or living in countries where streaming services are not available, getting a good VPN isn’t a bad idea.

