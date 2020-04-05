Vera and John Casino Offers the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Beyond a doubt, walking into a casino and playing at one of their elaborate tables of roulette or one of the other traditional games is an indescribable experience. Nonetheless, gamers are always looking for avenues where they may sit in relative comfort and enjoy a serious betting game.

This demand is now being fulfilled by the online casino industry. It is a fast-paced, technologically advanced forum that has honed the skill of looking out for customer demand and coming up with innovative and creative solutions to satisfy those needs.

One of the leading names of this industry is Vera & John Casino. This online casino seeks to provide the ultimate gambling experience for its gamers.

It is a website designed to replicate the elegance and sophistication of any top-class casino to create the environment and mood for gambling.

Vera and John Casino offers a range of games

As the website and the concept are the results of a highly experienced and specialized team of experts, it is user-friendly and is smartphone compatible. Expect no glitches when browsing at Vera and John Casino.

Vera and John Casino offers a range of games – roulette, baccarat, blackjack, slots, each with a multiple number of popular themes. There is an astounding list of 700 games for the PC and over 500 games for the smartphone. Not to mention the detailed reviews offered by Vera and John (check out VeraJohn review here).

There are tournaments held weekly, starting from 30 minutes to 10 days. Players can win coins which may be used to buy free spins; bonus cups and even locked bonuses from the online shop.

There are countless avatars to be won, tournament awards and various achievements presented depending on the usage of the site.

But, these rewards have to be earned. Vera and John Casino believes in making its gamers feel welcome.

Hence, there is a $30 bonus for simply opening up an account and registering. There are many games that players can try out without even making a cash deposit, simply by using the bonus.

But that is hardly all because there is a welcome bonus too. This bonus is presented to players who make a cash deposit. The first is a 100% matching bonus for up to $500; the second a 25% matching bonus for up to $250; and the third is a 50% matching bonus for $125.

Great priority for gamers

This bonus is not equivalent to cash. The players may use it after the cash deposit is finished. Nonetheless, gamblers care for their free spins and pokies, and that is exactly what Vera and John Casino offers.

Also, Vera and John Casino gives great priority to its gamers. Many online casinos receive deposits only through Neteller. But Vera and John Casino accepts credit cards too to ease the process of making deposits. The basic idea is to allow the gamer to start playing the games rather than getting stuck in detailed payment processes.

There are rules that players need to keep in mind such as one account per person, the bonus validity is for 24 hours or that bonus withdrawal requires wagering up to 10 times the bonus amount. And, there are the General Terms and Conditions that have to be adhered to too. But, these are fairly simple.

So if you want to enjoy a thoroughly unique experience and gamble to your heart’s content, give Vera and John Casino a try.