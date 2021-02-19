Top 5 Trendsetter Telugu Movies Songs – You Must Fall in Love With

I hope all the peoples are waiting for these type of Teluga movie songs. Because the song of this category, like a trendsetter, is the most popular song in the world and India, you may fall in love with these types of Telugu songs that are very heart touching to listen. Likewise, there are many upcoming and old Telugu movie trendsetter songs in the Telugu film industry on the website.

If you want to download every song of the Telugu film industry, you need to look at it to download a song. You may avail of almost all the trendsetter songs that are very euphonious for listening on the site. So hold your breath and read this article thoroughly. Now I’m writing on this topic in this article also on telugu songs download. So have a look.

Okey Oka Lokam

Your waiting is over that we come here for giving you the song information of the Telugu movie that is on trendsetter. So Okey Oka Lokam is the Telugu industry’s songs that have already gained 31 million views on Youtube. It is the heart touching upcoming Telugu movie Sashi.

Sid Sriram sang this song which music director was Arun Chiluveru which lyricist was Chandra Bose. It is also the best Telugu upcoming movie song to gain a massive hit at the box office. So listen to this 1st ranking song, which I numbered.

Kick Kukkurukuru

And the song which you are waiting to listen to and the song name is Kick Kukkurukuru. The song is the item listed song which you love most. Recently the song has gained 14 million views from Youtube. It is the best Telugu movie Kick 2, which singer was Simha and Sporthi.Y. So listen to this song and clarify your opinion about this trendsetter song.

Canteen

Karthik Rodriguez was the singer of this 3rd ranking song. It is the 3rd song of this article which was gradually added to this sheet by me. The song has the best lyrical value that everyone must love to listen to this song. The song is from the movie name Dear Comrade; the average hit successful movie at the box office.

Rehman was the lyrics writer of this most viewers gained songs, and the views are 8 million from Youtube. The song is also dubbed into more than 3 languages like Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, which music director was Justin Prabhakaran.

My Name Iju Raju

Now we talk about this upcoming Telugu movie song whose name is My Name Iju Raju. It is an upcoming Telugu movie song which singer was Revanth, and the music director was Jakes Bejoy. The song is one of the best songs which has gained 1.1 million views; which lyric writer was Karunakar Adigarla. Even the song is from the movie name Chaavu Kaburu Challaga.

Wah Wah Mere Bava

And the song is from the movie 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela, and the movie is an upcoming movie. The song of the movie is a box office hit song that has gained nearly 6 million views on Youtube. Anup Rubens​was the music director, and Rahul Sipligunj was the singer of the song. And Anup Rubens with Pradeep Machiraju were the lyrics writers of the song.