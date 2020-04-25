TikTok Introduces its First trial of Live-Streaming in Thailand

TikTok, the world leading short-video platform ranked the No. 1 downloaded app, is committed to inspiring creativity and bringing joy to people around the world. TikTok builds a global community and encourages users to create, share and discover new interests and experiences.

Recently, TikTok has announced a trial of its first live-streaming series in Bangkok, Thailand. Above all as part of its top priority to develop platform experiences for users around the world. TikTok’s first live streaming in Thailand was hosted by talented “Woody Vuthithorn Milintachinda.” A famous celebrity and influencer along with interviews of his virtual guests as TikTok’s top creators. This is guaranteed to be a blast!

Live-streaming is a beta feature that we are currently offering to selected global organisations. Also local celebrities, with an aim to expand our platform.

Even more providing entertainment and happiness while staying at home to leveraging accurate information around the COVID-19. In the live-streaming, local celebrities including artists, actors and TV hosts will be hosting, performing and interacting with audiences real time.

On April 11, TikTok partnered with “Woody Vuthithorn Milintachinda (@woodywoody)” hosting the very first live-streaming series in Bangkok, Thailand, called “Woody From Home” featuring top-notch TikTok creators, such as, Fit Mitdarm @fitmitdarm, Pattrick Kun @pattrickkun, Prae Vatanika @therealvatanika, Khun Hyp @hypychie, Ryota @ryotamoisture, and Bank Mondop @isbanky. Woody From Home’s live-streaming was filled with fun and laughs and showcased the unique and inspiring work of each creator. The series has also gone viral and got a ton of traction from users.

Few days later, TikTok, for the first time, is hosting a live streaming concert featuring “Passakorn Chirathivat AKA Pok Mindset (@pokmindset).” This is a major phenomenon for all music lovers as they are able to stream the concert in a real-time mode from their smartphones.

Live-streaming is another TikTok effort that will enrich user experience and revolutionize the way people explore content. Even more it certainly is packed with information and joyful moments!

