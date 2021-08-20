‘The Eternals’ Trailer Presents Marvel’s Next Cosmic Heroes

WASHINGTON (SBG) — There’s a great deal going on in Marvel’s forthcoming “The Eternals,” and the most recent trailer for Chloe Zhao’s superhero epic does what it can to clarify the circumstance.

The Eternals are superpowered creatures made by the exceptional Celestials millennia prior to shield humankind from the Deviants, old beasts that look similar to winged serpents. The characters were created by author craftsman Jack Kirby during the 1970s, however they stay one of his lesser-,known manifestations.

As indicated by the trailer, the occasions of the last two Avengers films, in which a big part of the planet was deleted and afterward restored, seem to have set off another Deviant danger. The Eternals, who were told not to meddle in human contentions except if the Deviants are included, assemble to save the world without precedent for hundreds of years.

Check out the new @EW exclusive covers featuring Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Experience it in theaters November 5. Read the full story here: https://t.co/YXBPF7Fu2L pic.twitter.com/4VeOGtSkhy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 18, 2021

“The abrupt return of the populace gave the fundamental energy to the development to start,” Salma Hayek’s Ajak states. Whatever “the rise” is, it’s going on in seven days and it’s clearly bad.

Zhao, the overseer of last year’s Academy Award-winning “Nomadland,” unites a cast that incorporates Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and “Round of Thrones” veterans Richard Madden and Kit Harington. The film, which traverses hundreds of years and worlds, is set to hit theaters on Nov. 5.

The trailer likewise shows the Celestials, which showed up in 2014’s “Gatekeepers of the Galaxy.”

“Eternals” happens after the occasions of “Vindicators: Endgame.” According to Marvel’s site, “the savvy and otherworldly Ajak (played by Salma Hayek) clarifies the current situation to Ikaris (played by Richard Madden), ‘Five years prior, Thanos deleted half of the number of inhabitants known to man. Be that as it may, individuals of this planet carried everybody back with a snap of a finger.’

“Notwithstanding, the occasions have caused a surprising clash for them, ‘The unexpected return of the populace gave the essential energy to the development to start.’ Unfortunately, they just have seven days.”

