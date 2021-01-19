Thai Actress Faces Legal Action Over Food Supplement Product Claims

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has filed a complaint against popular actress for exaggerating the quality of her food supplement products. The complaint was filed against Ms Patcharasri Benjamas over her claim of her “Botera” food supplement product claims.

Pattra Boonserm, deputy secretary-general of Food and Drug Administration (FDA), told the Bangkok Post on Monday that FDA has officially lodged a complaint with the Royal Thai Police’s Consumer Protection Police Division and ordered all advertisements relating to her products on social media and other channels to be removed.

In her social media posts, Ms Patcharasri told her followers that her food supplement product, “Botera”, has firmed up her skin and removed her wrinkles and eye-bags. She also claimed that she didn’t need to resort to cosmetic surgery because the product made her facial features look more chiseled.

After finding her posts on Instagram and Facebook, the FDA warned the public against claims that dietary supplements can produce changes similar to invasive, cosmetic surgeries.

Outrageous claims over food supplement products

“Food supplement products are just additional nutrients. Do not expect nutrients to change your face structure, or cure diseases,” Ms Pattra said, adding it was not the first time Patcharasri had made such outrageous claims.

“She has already faced seven charges for false advertisements.” If found guilty, the famous emcee could face jail time of up to three years and/or a fine of up to 30,000 baht.

The FDA deputy secretary-general urged businesses and celebrities to think twice before endorsing products. “In the end, you will be held accountable for your claims,” she said.

Ms Pattra said people can report false claims and harmful products at the FDA’s hotline at 1556, through “Oryor Smart” application and/or any public health offices.

In response, Ms Patcharasri said on her pages that she has already removed all contents promoting the product.

“I’m just telling my real experience after using this product,” she wrote.