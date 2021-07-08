Surprising Things You Didn’t Know about Celebs Using Instagram

Instagram is the most popular social media platform for Hollywood celebrities and, for all the right reasons. It is a photo-sharing visually appealing site, where celeb fans can get a glimpse into their favorite star’s lives and adventures. If you are wondering, who the most followed celebs on Instagram are, they are Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, and Katy Perry.

According to an article published in Huffington Post, you too can design Instagram posts that celebs will share. When you post your IG images, focus on fundamental human emotions to make them share-worthy.

Then, there are some surprising facts about celeb Instagram accounts that you need to know.If you think, celebs are glued to their smartphones and using Instagram all the time, you are mistaken. Here are three surprising things about celebrity Instagram that you did not know all this time:

1. Celebs earn huge money for posting content

It is nothing new that popular celebrities from Hollywood make good money while using Instagram. They work with big brands famous worldwide and with a huge audience base. Therefore, when a celeb endorses a brand product, they make mouthwatering money.

The experts in the industry cite that Gigi Hadid or for that matter, Kendall Jenner can make between $125,000- $300,000 for each IG post. Then, did you know that Selena Gomez could earn a whopping $550k? It all happens due to popularity and fan following on Instagram.

Kendall collaborated with brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel Haute Couture, Balmain, Victoria’s Secret, and Calvin Klein. Kendall’s Instagram reach is splendid because she is ravishing and emanates American ease, and of course, Kendall is young to have such a fan following and appeal among her audiences. As a brand, the company becomes a part of that celeb culture when working with someone like Kendall.

2. Celebrities pay people to post on Instagram

Being the social media manager for Hollywood celebrities may appear like a dream job, but they become ruthless when it comes to the support or protection of their brand. To be candid, the job of an Instagram manager for a popular actor is a high-pressure job with much stress. When one works for a celeb, he or she becomes the public face for that actor.

There are instances of media managers issued layoff notices because they posted the wrong photo, an incorrect thing, or just because the actor did not like the Instagram post. That is why focusing as well as meticulousness are the qualities you need to work as a social manager to celebs. Your job requires instant attention in a fast-paced world and you need to flawless in what you do.

Popular celeb photos have natural likes and followers and they do not need to buy custom Instagram comments.

Popular stars forward their photos or videos to their social media manager, who does the rest of the work. It includes image editing, choosing relevant hashtags, and tagging all the right persons and locations to make that Instagram photo pop. A social media manager for a top celeb makes around $100,000 or more annually.

3. There is nothing called natural shots

Even when you see Taylor Swift on Instagram with sleepy eyes, it is not a natural shot. Even if you see her comment, “I woke up in bed and clicked my selfie,” do not believe it. It is not true. Nothing is natural when it comes to celeb Instagram photos. Their poses and looks are all planned and well-protected in advance.

The experts in the industry say that in the rarest of cases, you may find a natural shot on social media when it comes to famous Hollywood stars. Before a photo is clicked, the makeup and hairdo teams are ready to do the shoot. That is the reason why celebs look glamorous most of the time, be it shine or dawn.

The clothes, makeup, hair styling products, hotel room, as well as props such as a cute teddy bear, are all chosen beforehand. The shots are also rehearsed before if you would like to know the truth.

Hollywood is business and the use of an actor’s face is advertising or a campaign to boost a failing brand or make an established brand more popular among the audiences. A pretty face piques audience interest, especially on social apps like Instagram, which is visual and little text.

Even the big brands are paying these celebs huge money for endorsing their products. The companies shelling out millions of dollars expect the celebs to look their best, perfect and flawless, where it is a morning wake-up shot or a photo showing a celeb splashing in the water in a skimpy bikini.

Conclusion

Now that you know the secrets of celebrity Instagram, do not look so surprised if you see Taylor Swift cuddling her little cat. It’s all arranged in advance.

Author Bio:

Ron Johnson is a Social Media Marketer. He suggested that the good comments come naturally for their beauty, charm, and fame. He is Passionate about Gadgets & Bikes.