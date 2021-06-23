Stephen Amell Was Removed from Flight After Argument with His Wife

Stephen Amell denied reports, however, that his removal from the Delta flight that originated in Austin, Texas, was forced

Stephen Amell has reacted to reports that he was taken out from a trip before takeoff on Monday subsequent to getting into a fight with his better half, Cassandra Jean Amell.

In a tweet on Wednesday morning, the Arrow star, 40, stated, “My significant other and I got into a contention Monday evening on a Delta departure from Austin to LA. I was approached to speak with a softer tone and I did. Around 10 minutes after the fact I was approached to leave the flight. Furthermore, I did so right away. I was not coercively eliminated.”

Stephen proceeded in a subsequent tweet, “I rebooked myself on a Southwest flight 2 hours after the fact and voyaged home with no further issue. I let my feelings improve of me, end of story. Should be a lethargic consistent pattern of media reporting.”

A rep for Stephen didn’t quickly react to PEOPLE’s solicitation for additional remark. Cassandra Jean has not yet freely tended to the episode.

The entertainer and his better half, 35, were in Austin for the ATX Television Festival, which they recorded on Instagram throughout the end of the week.

Page Six detailed that Stephen purportedly was shouting at his better half. After purportedly overlooking an airline steward’s solicitations to quiet down, Stephen was accompanied off the plane by a few airline stewards and an air marshal, the power source said.

In a proclamation to PEOPLE Delta said, “Delta flight 966 on June 21 required a concise, eight-minute takeoff delay after a boisterous client was deplaned from the airplane before takeoff in Austin. The flight showed up early at Los Angeles International Airport.”

Stephen and Cassandra Jean, an entertainer, hitched in December 2012. They got married once more, this time in New Orleans, in May 2013. Several offers little girl Mavi Alexandra Jean Amell, 7.

The previous fall, Stephen – who will next show up in new Starz arrangement, Heels – uncovered that he had combat COVID-19, and battled with the “psychological side” of the infection.

“I woke up and it was the most bizarre thing. My f-ruler right ear was stopped and I was hot and cold,” he clarified of his indications. Amell likewise added that he continually felt “very discombobulated,” lost his hunger and dropped 15 lbs. during his session with the infection.

