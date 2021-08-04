Rihanna is Now Officially a Billionaire According to Forbes

New York (CNN) Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty is formally a very rich person, as per Forbes.

The business magazine, which tracks and distributes information on the world’s most well off people, on Wednesday announced the 33-year-old pop star’s assessed total assets to be $1.7 billion, making her the richest female artist and the second-most extravagant lady in amusement behind Oprah Winfrey.

It’s been a long time since the “terrible lady” from Barbados dropped another collection — her 2016 moment exemplary “Against” went through 63 weeks on the Billboard outlines. Rather she’s devoted her opportunity to building her business realm through her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and her Savage x Fenty undergarments line.





Forbes gauges Fenty Beauty alone is valued at $2.8 billion. In 2018, the cosmetics brand, which is sold at Sephora stores, was producing more than $550 million in yearly incomes, acquiring more than Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty, Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics and Jessica Alba’s Honest Company, the magazine announced.

A perspective on Fenty Beauty behind the stage during Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 introduced by Amazon Prime Video at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California

Verifiably, ladies’ style and magnificence brands have propagated Eurocentric and frequently ridiculous norms of excellence. One of the keys to Rihanna’s prosperity has been advertising items to ladies, everything being equal, sizes and skin conceals, as indicated by Shannon Coyne, prime supporter of Bluestock Advisors, a shopper items consultancy.

“She was one of the primary brands that came out and said ‘I need to address those various individuals,'” Coyne told Forbes. “A great deal of ladies felt there were no lines out there that took into account their complexion. It was light, medium, medium dim, dull. We as a whole realize that is not reality.”

Forbes revealed that Rihanna additionally claims 30% of Savage x Fenty, which brought $115 million up in February subsequent to getting a $1 billion valuation. LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault and rapper Jay Z are additionally rule financial backers in the unmentionables brand.

A representative for Rihanna declined to remark.





SOURCE : edition.cnn

