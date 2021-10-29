On Pornhub Website, A Math Teacher Uploaded his Calculus Lectures

In Pornhub Website, Taiwanese math teacher Changshu clarifies troublesome math in completely dressed and safe-for-work lessons.

When you consider Pornhub, you most likely consider por*n, isn’t that so? All things considered, the site is wall-to-wall por*nography. But, one math teacher named Changshu saw something was absent: math.

“Since There are a lot of people who watch por*n on these por*n websites and there is no any person who teaches match on these por*n websites, I imagined that in the event that I transferred my videos there, many people would see them,” Changshu told Mel Magazine (by means of Gigazine). He tried taking his math lessons to other adult platforms like XVideos, however, those websites evidently don’t permit non-adult video clips. Only Pornhub is considerably more Welcoming.

Under the handle changhsumath666, the 34-year-old math teacher’s verified account has gotten over 1.7 million views, and features the trademark, “Play Hard, Study Hard!”

Every video is encircled with promotions of things like “Live Se*x,” yet in Changshu’s calculus videos, the main express things are numbers. He shows up in the video after video in his dark hoodie and glasses, cautiously clarifying things like the differential strategies, in his local Mandarin.

“Many people may not be interested to see my videos on por*n websites, however, they’ll all know there’s a teacher who shows calculus on an adult video stage,” he added. By his assessment, well over the portion of his watchers come for the curiosity of seeing hard math educated on Pornhub. That implies that the remainder of his watchers could be intentionally deciding to learn Calculus on an adult platform.

The objective is for watchers to signup for Changshu’s online math course, which nets him more than $250,000 per year, which he uses to pay his staff and produce the math video clips.

“I would not like to show math on Pornhub,” he tells Mel Magazine. “I needed to tell the world that I’m a teacher from Taiwan who can teach calculus to anyone very well.” Hey, who said math is not se*xy?

You can follow Changshu on Instagram, here. Assuming you need to look at his lessons, less the Pornhub, Changshu additionally has a YouTube account.





