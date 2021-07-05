Olivia Wilde Wears High-Waisted Bikini on Yacht With Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde is making the most of her heartfelt get-away with Harry Styles in style.

In photographs only acquired by Page Six, the “Booksmart” chief, 37, showed huge loads of PDA with the pop star, 27, on board a yacht in Monte Argentario, an area of Tuscany, Italy, while wearing a naval force blue bathing suit.

The swimsuit highlighted an energetic balconette top, which Olivia Wilde pulled down while tanning her upper chest, and pocket subtleties on the rear of the great waisted bottoms.

It appears Olivia Wilde was in a state of harmony with her lover, who wore a blue sweatshirt with a baseball cap of a similar shading alongside dark Nike running shorts.

Styles picked to keep his shorts on as he took a dunk in the water, pulling up the sides to get some sun on his thighs and hotshot his tiger tattoo.

The couple went through the day swimming, perusing, tasting wine, kissing and surprisingly sluggish moving.

They have been traveling in Tuscany for as long as week after the “Watermelon Sugar” artist wrapped shooting on his new film, “My Policeman,” in England. She was additionally already in the UK, investing energy in London with her child, Otis, 7, and little girl, Daisy, 4, whom Olivia Wilde imparts to ex Jason Sudeikis.

Page Six solely revealed in January that the two were dating in the wake of meeting on the arrangement of their forthcoming suspenseful thrill ride, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which Olivia Wilde coordinated.

SOURCE : pagesix

