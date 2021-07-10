Nicki Minaj Blesses BIA on ‘Whole Lotta Money’ Remix

Afro-Puerto Rican rapper BIA dispatched her vocation in 2014 on the T.I.- delivered unscripted TV drama Sisterhood of Hip-Hop, marking with Williams’ record name and delivering her introduction mixtape #CholaSeason that very year. She proceeded to work together with craftsmen like J Balvin and Kali Uchis and acquire credit from any semblance of Rihanna. BIA’s most recent collab, a remix of her hit 2020 melody “Entire Lotta Money,” sees the Los Angeles-based femcee unite with one of her own persuasions: Nicki Minaj herself.

All through her reign during the 2010s, Nicki Minaj was censured for apparently not supporting different ladies in the realm of hip-jump. Oneself broadcasted Queen of Rap lolled in the magnificence of being the most elevated selling female rapper ever and extended her realm into dress, fragrance, and even wine. However, after the arrival of her 2018 collection Queen, Minaj made a huge stride back from the spotlight to zero in on her family — a break she recognized in her 2021 track “Portions”: “I fell back, I had a child, you know, I did the mother thing, I did the spouse thing.”

Simultaneously Minaj began to siphon the brakes on her vocation, another harvest of young ladies in hip-bounce arose, some of which were once affected by Minaj herself. Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Saweetie, and others rose to noticeable quality in the vacuum that Minaj had left, beginning with the four-year break between her The Pinkprint and Queen collections.

“Entire Lotta Money” was a champion track from BIA’s 2020 EP For Certain, and it as of late gathered reestablished consideration after Lil Nas X remembered it for the post dance bit of his now-notorious SNL execution. On the remix, BIA and Minaj ride the bass-weighty beat easily and normally play off one another’s braggadocious energy to make an exceptionally “BarBIA” experience.

As sovereign emeritus of rap, Minaj has jumped on follows other notable female rappers over the most recent couple of years — most remarkably, the remix of Doja Cat’s 2020 crush “Say as much” that wound up taking both pop-rap princesses to their first number-one hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Minaj’s “Entire Lotta Money” connect up with BIA, then, at that point, could be an indication of what might be on the horizon. Ladies in hip-bounce these days are considerably more slanted to inspire each other as opposed to tear each other down, and the undeniably reformist hip-jump climate permits significantly more space than at any other time for numerous ladies to sparkle without a moment’s delay. Like her onetime symbols Lil’ Kim before her, Nicki Minaj is finished with stating her place as the just imposing femcee in the game, and the scene for ladies in the business generally speaking will without a doubt be vastly improved for it.

