Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth Behind His Shaved Head Look

Assault rifle Kelly has returned to his ordinary self in the wake of stunning his fans with an apparently shaved head and a new skull tattoo recently. The outsider-like look — for which Machine Gun Kelly, 31, worked with five cosmetics specialists to cover the entirety of his body tattoos and secure an uncovered cap — was, in reality, an ensemble for his “Papercuts” music video, which was delivered on Wednesday night.

While out with sweetheart Megan Fox on Wednesday, MGK was seen with his typical dyed fair hair, sans the evident hair augmentations, he’s been donning since June.

The music video highlight Kelly’s developing style, showing him shifting back and forth between the “Last Airbender”- motivated look and the almost shoulder-brushing hair he’s been shaking as of late. He additionally channels his internal Edward Scissorhands in a raucous dark hairpiece and dark lipstick.

Indeed, even the verses notice his locks: “Blanch my hair/wreck it/end my life/wreck it,” the tune starts.

At about the 1:45 imprint in the music video, Machine Gun Kelly rips off the hairpiece cap, uncovering his genuine hair under.

Fans appear to be soothed that MGK didn’t really go uncovered. “Number 1: The tune is f—ruler fire, jfc. Number 2: I’m so f—ruler glad he didn’t shave his head,” one remarked on YouTube.

However, Machine Gun Kelly has returned to his uneven bleach fair hairstyle, which doesn’t mean he will not continue to change his look. The star has been exploring different avenues regarding progressively elaborate nail craftsmanship and bolder honorary pathway looks recently, frequently planning with Fox’s attractive ensembles.

“He’s constantly shrouded in grommets, zippers, sequins, everything’s pink, everything’s gleaming,” Fox said as of late of her “twin fire.”

“He’s continually falling off of a phase show, so I need to coordinate with what he’s doing,” she added. “I need to, as, lift myself to his level.”

Subsequent to promising that new music would show up in August, Machine Gun Kelly has recently dropped a fresh out-of-the-box new single, papercuts.

The track – which by and by discovers MGK collaborating with flicker 182​’s Travis Barker – shows up two or three synergistic deliveries in 2021 (with jxdn, Kellin Quinn, and CORPSE), and is the performer’s first legitimate performance single since last year’s Tickets To My Downfall collection. It takes a bit of a heavier edge instead of his pop-punk stuff, with guitars suggestive of Green Day​’s amazing Brain Stew.

Goodness definitely, and it has a commonly attractive video…

Relax, however – Machine Gun Kelly hasn’t as expected shaved off his long light locks; all things being equal, he shakes a bare cap and one amazing (counterfeit) skull tattoo in the video.

papercuts is probably taken from MGK’s forthcoming collection Born With Horns, which was several days prior when he got coordinating with tattoos with Travis.

