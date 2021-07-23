Kanye West Lets New Songs Do The Talking at ‘Donda’ Listening Party

Kanye West scarcely said a word during his offhand collection listening meeting Thursday night, yet the inconsistent rapper actually had most participants remaining on their feet while holding tight every expression of his new task donda.

West divulged his tenth studio collection, “Donda” before a stuffed group at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His collection was named after his mom, Chicago State University teacher Donda West, who passed on at 58 years old after plastic medical procedure complexities in 2007.

Pulling off the listening meeting — which was livestreamed on Apple Music — was a noteworthy accomplishment for West, who sold out the setting after he reported two days prior that the primary public tune in of his profoundly expected collection would occur. A portion of the large names who went to the occasion were Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his prospective ex Kim Kardashian West, who displayed in a red jumpsuit with their children.

Not at all like West’s normal high-energy shows, he showed up more smooth than expected. He let his music communicate everything while most participants paid attention to every tune peacefully and acclaimed toward the finish of each track of his collection that highlights gospel subjects, hip-bounce flows, his Auto-Tune vocals and recorded addresses made by his mom.

While wearing an all-red outfit with orange shoes, Kanye West now and again strolled, tumbled to his knees, and skipped around on a white deck about the size of the football field, where the city’s expert football and soccer groups play home games.

The 22-time Grammy victor uncovered in a business, including U.S. track star Sha’Carri Richardson, during the NBA Finals on Tuesday that his profoundly expected collection will be delivered Friday. The business, scored and coordinated by Kanye West, included “No Child Left Behind,” a tune from the collection.

Kanye West, 44, is generally known as being related with Chicago, where he burned through the majority of his youth, yet he was brought into the world in Atlanta — a Georgia city where there are no limitations against huge get-togethers. The rapper-maker gifted 5,000 passes to workforce, staff and understudies from some Atlanta HBCUs including Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, Spelman, Morris Brown and the Interdenominational Theological Center.

West’s new undertaking is a development to his 2019 gospel-themed collection “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian collection.

Keep going year, Kanye West reported on Twitter — with brilliant cover craftsmanship and a track list — that he would deliver his most recent collection. At that point, his tweets showed that his task would deliver around the same time as his opponent Taylor Swift’s undertaking “Legends,” yet his collection wound up being delayed.

It’s not the first run through Kanye West has facilitated a listening occasion for an impending collection. In 2016, he appeared his collection “The Life of Pablo” during a huge occasion and style show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A few major names who went to the show included Kardashian West, 50 Cent, Lil Kim, Caitlyn Jenner, A$AP Rocky and 2 Chainz.

SOURCE : chicago.suntimes

