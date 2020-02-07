K-Pop Star Taeyeon, Cancels Bangkok Concerts Over Virus Fears

South Korean K-pop star Kim Tae-yeon, known as Taeyeon, has cancelled her Concert in Thailand over coronavirus fears. Taeyeon was scheduled to preform 2 nights in Bangkok later this month.

SM True, which promoted her concerts in Bangkok, announced the decision to cancel the concerts planned for Feb 22-23 to later dates due to coronavirus fears.

“The safety and health of artists, audiences and staff is our top priority and concern.” the organizers posted a Facebook message. Taeyeon, the former member of girl group Girls’ Generation, was tol play at Thunder Dome Muang Thong Thani.

She is now the second K-pop artist from South Korea to cancelled the concerts in Thailand over virus concerns. K-pop GOT7 postponed their concerts at Rajamangala National Stadium for Feb 15-16 over virus concerns.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Thai health officials reported six more people had been detected with the novel coronavirus in Thailand. Bringing the total amount of infected people to 25.

Dr Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai, director-general of the Disease Control Department, told a press conference the four Thais included a couple who had just visited Japan. The two others were drivers who carried Chinese tourists in their vehicles.

Health authorities had contacted their Japanese seeking information related to the infected Thai tourists.

The sixth and most recent patient has been moved to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute. He is 70 years-old and dependent on a respirator as he has both the coronavirus and tuberculosis.

He was the driver of a hired van that took an elderly Chinese woman to Hua Hin. The woman was receiving treatment for the infection in hospital and her health is also improving.

Dr Suwannachai also said five of the six were recovering well and would be discharged from hospital when they were free of the coronavirus.