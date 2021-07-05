Julia Roberts Shares Rare Selfie With Husband Danny Moder to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

(CNN)Julia Roberts has shared an uncommon selfie with her better half, Danny Moder, to stamp their nineteenth wedding commemoration.

The couple got married at her farm in Taos, New Mexico, on July 4, 2002, subsequent to meeting on the arrangement of her 2001 film “The Mexican,” on which Danny Moder was a cameraman.

They are guardians to 16-year-old twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, and child Henry, 14.

On Sunday, Roberts celebrated US Independence Day as well as almost twenty years of marriage by posting an image of herself and her other half cuddled up together on a sea shore.

“19 years. Simply beginning!” the 53-year-old star subtitled the Instagram snap, in which Julia Roberts presented in an orange baseball cap with her arm folded over her mate.

Entertainer Rita Wilson was among the VIPs to respond to the post, writing in the remarks area: “Cheerful glad commemoration! Gotta celebrate huge on twentieth!”

Roberts was recently hitched to artist lyricist Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995, while Danny Moder’s union with make-up craftsman Vera Steimberg finished in 2002.

In 2015, the “Pretty Woman” star lifted the top on their sentiment, saying the key to a glad marriage was kissing. Julia Roberts additionally uncovered that Julia Roberts appreciated having her significant other’s conversation on set.

“In the event that we had the chance to go to cooperate and get back home together, all that work time, when you return home and ‘Gracious, nectar, how was your day?’ … We did all that in the day and in the vehicle,” Roberts disclosed to Extra TV. “Furthermore, when we returned home had the option to simply take care of everything, which was truly magnificent.”

In 2018, Julia Roberts loaded commendation on Danny Moder, portraying him as an “magnificent person” while examining her life and work offset during another visit with Extra. “We have a good time.”

Roberts can next be seen featuring close by Sean Penn and Dan Stevens in TV series “Gaslit,” a cutting edge take on the Watergate outrage. The political dramatization is because of air on Starz in the not so distant future.

SOURCE : edition.cnn

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new