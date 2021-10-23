JoJo Siwa and her Girlfriend Kylie Prew BREAKUP amid ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dance Moms” alum — and current “Dancing With the Stars” challenger — JoJo Siwa has broken up with her sweetheart of not exactly a year, Kylie Prew.

Us Week by week, who revealed the news on Wednesday, cited a source as saying, “JoJo and Kylie separated. Some [of the ‘DWTS’] cast know about the breakup.”

The two-headed out in a different direction around fourteen days prior, the source added, clarifying, “Kylie quit going to the show so she hasn’t been found in the crowd since they split,” an advancement that filled break up bits of hearsay among “DWTS” fans.

“Jojo is zeroing in on the opposition and giving her everything,” the source proceeded. “While it’s a harsh time for her, she’s dealing with ‘DWTS’ expertly and as yet putting on a grin and giving 100%. She would not like to let down her fans.”

In conclusion, the insider noticed that JoJo Siwa, 18, has been inclining toward “DWTS” accomplice Jenna Johnson, 27, during the breakup, however, that she didn’t have anything “to do” with the split.

“Jenna resembles an elder sibling to [JoJo],” they said.

Page Six has connected with JoJo Siwa’s group for affirmation. The Sun was quick to report the news.

Zoomer symbol Siwa — who has more than 12 million YouTube endorsers and 11 million adherents on Instagram — and Prew, likewise 18, had as of late made their honorary pathway debut as a couple the month before. They were seen at the debut of JoJo Siwa’s new film “The J Group,” however before that, they had been snapped on dates to Disney World in April and July.

JoJo Siwa initially opened up with regards to dating Prew in February to Jimmy Fallon on “The Around evening time Show,” calling her “the most astonishing, magnificent, great, most excellent sweetheart in the entire world,” and acknowledging her for motivating her to come out as an individual from the LGBTQIA+ people group.

JoJo Siwa had at first come out a month sooner after fans started to conjecture about her, incited by a shirt of hers perusing “BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.” In April, she said that she distinguished as pansexual, telling Individuals Magazine, “I actually don’t have the foggiest idea what I’m.”

“I need to sort it out. I like ‘strange,'” she proceeded. “Actually, I would say that I am pansexual since that is the way I have consistently been for what seems like forever … very much like, my human is my human.”

