Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 52nd Birthday by kissing Ben Affleck on Luxe Yacht
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Selena Gomez Shares a TikTok About 'Red Flags' in a Relationship and Fans Think It's About Justin Bieber

Entertainment Trending News

Video Game Maker Activision Sued Over "Frat Boy" Work Culture That Tormented Women

Entertainment Trending News

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' and 'Masters of The Universe' Roll Out Old Toys In New Packages

Entertainment Trending News

Kanye West Lets New Songs Do The Talking at ‘Donda’ Listening Party

Entertainment Trending News

Lady Gaga Oozes Confidence as She Struts Out Of a Pool in a Skimpy String Bikini

Entertainment Trending News

Dune Might not have been Made if Timothee Chalamet didn't Agree to his Role

Entertainment Trending News

Eric Clapton Refuses to Play Venues Requiring Vaccines for Concertgoers

Entertainment

Celebrating the Most Famous Hollywood Black Actors of All Time

Entertainment Trending News

Brands Sever Ties With Chinese Celebrity Kris Wu After Date Rape Allegation

Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 52nd Birthday by kissing Ben Affleck on Luxe Yacht

Published

22 mins ago

on

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 52nd Birthday by kissing Ben Affleck on Luxe Yacht

Jennifer Lopez is finished concealing her revived sentiment with Ben Affleck, sharing photographs of the pair commending her 52nd birthday while on board a yacht in St. Tropez, trading a kiss.

“5 2 … what it do … 💗,” Jennifer Lopez subtitled the assortment of Instagram photographs, highlighting shots of the excellence in a print swimsuit and luxury conceal, the remainder of which discover the entertainer kissing the “Kindness Hunting” maker as his hands are hung over her shoulders.

Affleck wrapped his arms around Lopez as they exchanged a passionate smooch.

Affleck wrapped his arms around Jennifer Lopez as they exchanged a passionate smooch.

Jennifer Lopez later shared video from abroad the extravagance watercraft, parading her constitution with a couple of spins for the camera.

Photographs show associates boarding the yacht with blossoms and a birthday cake endorsed by “The PrettyLittleThing family.”

A large arrangement of flowers was carried onto Bennifer’s yacht.

A large arrangement of flowers was carried onto Bennifer’s yacht.

 

A birthday cake was sent for Lopez to enjoy in St. Tropez.

A birthday cake was sent for Jennifer Lopez to enjoy in St. Tropez.

Jennifer Lopez and Affleck authoritatively opened up to the world just yesterday, permitting long-term companion Leah Remini to post a photograph of the three praising her own birthday last month.

“Needed to share a little video from my birthday with you all since I got such a lot of adoration from you on my birthday yet additionally regular,” the “Lord of Queens” alum subtitled the legacy post.

Lopez proved that age is nothing but a number as she showed off her fit physique.

Jennifer Lopez proved that age is nothing but a number as she showed off her fit physique.

“I see myself as to have the best emotionally supportive network here via web-based media,” Remini proceeded. “Likewise, I can’t thank my family and companions enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was exceptionally uncommon to me.”

Bennifer revived their sentiment in April, simply a month after J. Lo finished her two-year commitment to Alex Rodriguez over his outrage with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

Bennifer celebrated J. Lo’s 52nd birthday on this luxurious yacht.

Bennifer celebrated J. Lo’s 52nd birthday on this luxurious yacht.

With respect to A-Rod, he likewise turns out to be in St. Tropez having a great time yacht style, as he was snapped skipping with a few ladies Friday while on his own trip.

 

SOURCE : pagesix

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You



Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog