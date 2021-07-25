Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 52nd Birthday by kissing Ben Affleck on Luxe Yacht

Jennifer Lopez is finished concealing her revived sentiment with Ben Affleck, sharing photographs of the pair commending her 52nd birthday while on board a yacht in St. Tropez, trading a kiss.

“5 2 … what it do … 💗,” Jennifer Lopez subtitled the assortment of Instagram photographs, highlighting shots of the excellence in a print swimsuit and luxury conceal, the remainder of which discover the entertainer kissing the “Kindness Hunting” maker as his hands are hung over her shoulders.

Jennifer Lopez later shared video from abroad the extravagance watercraft, parading her constitution with a couple of spins for the camera.

Photographs show associates boarding the yacht with blossoms and a birthday cake endorsed by “The PrettyLittleThing family.”

Jennifer Lopez and Affleck authoritatively opened up to the world just yesterday, permitting long-term companion Leah Remini to post a photograph of the three praising her own birthday last month.

“Needed to share a little video from my birthday with you all since I got such a lot of adoration from you on my birthday yet additionally regular,” the “Lord of Queens” alum subtitled the legacy post.

“I see myself as to have the best emotionally supportive network here via web-based media,” Remini proceeded. “Likewise, I can’t thank my family and companions enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was exceptionally uncommon to me.”

Bennifer revived their sentiment in April, simply a month after J. Lo finished her two-year commitment to Alex Rodriguez over his outrage with “Southern Charm” star Madison LeCroy.

With respect to A-Rod, he likewise turns out to be in St. Tropez having a great time yacht style, as he was snapped skipping with a few ladies Friday while on his own trip.

SOURCE : pagesix

