Hollywood Star Russell Crowe Brings Pride to Thailand

Hollywood star Russell Crowe who arrived in Thailand to make a movie has tweeted pictures and messages about Thais, the food and the scenery. Russell Crowe has shared his pictures and messages about his experience during his stay in quarantine in Phuket ahead of filming “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday said Mr. Crowe’s comments brought pride to the nation.

Prime Minister Prayut said Thai people should be proud and above all and all officials, business operators, vendors and people who contributed to the success of the Phuket Sandbox scheme should take credit.

Thailand is an attractive destination for moviemakers the Premier said.

Crowe used his @russellcrowe account to compliment the people of Thailand, the food and the scenery during his quarantine in Phuket. He arrived from Australia and begun his quarantine in Phuket on Sept 18.

Go and look at Phuket. I’m sure the rest of the country has amazing experiences to share too, but at this point I think Sandbox Quarantine for vaccinated travelers only applies to Phuket. pic.twitter.com/di1YF5y7XL — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) October 11, 2021

“When the sun did come out it was beyond gorgeous. Thai people are so friendly, so welcoming and of course, the food is just amazing. So, if you’ve been locked down, if you’re feeling that wanderlust stirring in you now that we have a date for open borders …” he wrote.

“Go and look at Phuket. I’m sure the rest of the country has amazing experiences to share too,” he also said on Monday, posting about his experience in Phuket, along with scenic pictures taken during quarantine.

Lost in Bangkok, part 2. pic.twitter.com/OH3rsDft0S — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) October 14, 2021

The New Zealand-born star, now based in Australia, also shared some pictures in Bangkok on Thursday.