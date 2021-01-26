Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Gives First Glimpse of Epic Monster Showdown

Hollywood has rocked the internet with a glimpse of a monster new offering “Godzilla vs Kong” released by Warner Bros Monday. Movie fans around the world have reveled in the trailer, which runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes and features just about everything you might want from a face-off between a leviathan lizard and a supersized gorilla.

“Legends will collide,” teased Warner Bros as it unveiled a sneak peek at the new movie, which will see “the two most powerful forces of nature clash on the big screen in a spectacular battle for the ages.” The movie, directed by Adam Wingard, stars Alexander Skarsgard Millie Bobby Brown , Rebecca Hall and young newcomer Kaylee Hottle as an orphaned girl with a special bond with the mighty ape.

Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax*. *Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/ygUDjoXwT8 — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) January 24, 2021

In publicity material, Warner Bros, which, like CNN, is owned by AT&T (T) subsidiary WarnerMedia, said: “The epic clash between the two titans — instigated by unseen forces — is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.”