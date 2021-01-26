Entertainment
Godzilla vs Kong Trailer Gives First Glimpse of Epic Monster Showdown
Hollywood has rocked the internet with a glimpse of a monster new offering “Godzilla vs Kong” released by Warner Bros Monday. Movie fans around the world have reveled in the trailer, which runs for almost two-and-a-half minutes and features just about everything you might want from a face-off between a leviathan lizard and a supersized gorilla.
Legends will collide. Watch the long-awaited official trailer for #GodzillaVsKong, coming to theaters and streaming exclusively on @HBOMax*.
*Available on @HBOMax in the US only, for 31 days, at no extra cost to subscribers. pic.twitter.com/ygUDjoXwT8
— Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaVsKong) January 24, 2021