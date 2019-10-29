December 30th an Additional New Years Holiday in Thailand

Thailand’s cabinet has approved Dec 30, a Monday, as an additional holiday, bringing the New Year long weekend to five days – Dec 28 to Jan 1 inclusive.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat announced the decision after the regular Tuesday cabinet meeting.

This will extend the New Year government holiday weekend to five consecutive days, from Dec 28 to Jan 1, she said.

Spending New Year’s Eve In Thailand

Whether you want to bring in the new year with the sand between your toes or one too many alcoholic beverages in tow, Thailand has the celebration for you. Here are our top picks for the best ways to spend New Year’s Eve in Thailand.

Lantern Festival in Chiang Mai

Thailand’s northern capital has always been a hotspot for festivals and holidays, and New Year’s Eve is no exception. For one, New Year’s Eve celebrations are oftentimes rowdy and can get out of hand, especially in a big city like Bangkok.

While Chiang Mai is still a large city, it manages to keep a small town vibe while hosting some of the best celebrations in the country, one of the most notable being the candle-lit lantern ceremony. Thais and foreigners alike gather with a range of different paper lanterns around the city before letting them go into the dark night sky.

The Rooftops of Bangkok

There is something magical about feeling as though you are on top of the world at one of Bangkok’s many rooftop bars. Bring in the new year while looking over one of the most visited and intimidating cities in the world.

The twinkling skyline seems to go on forever at such great heights, and depending on where rooftop-goers find themselves in the city. They will see a range of different top attractions and monuments. For example, those who find themselves at Sky Bar Rooftop at Lebua. Made famous by the film The Hangover II, it will have a stunning view of the Chao Phraya River. Other rooftop bars in Bangkok with some of the best views include Banyan Tree, Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar, Above Eleven and Three Sixty.