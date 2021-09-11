Connect with us

Country Music Legend Saengsuree Rungroj Dies from Covid-19
Thailand’s Legendary country music singer Saengsuree Rungroj has died from complications from Covid-19, a week after admitted to hospital for treatment. He was 68 years old.

The announcement of the country music stars death was posted on the Facebook page of Dara Pappayon magazine on Friday afternoon.

Country music singer Saengsuree was receiving treatment at Samut Sakhon Hospital after testing positive for the virus on August 31st. Hospital doctors said his condition deteriorated and infected his lungs. He was later admitted to the ICU unit and put on a ventilator.

On Sept 7th doctors removed him from the ventilator and the singer no longer needed a feeding tube. On Sept 9 he was given rice porridge with a nurse holding his hand to help him feed. Nurses said he began speaking and his condition seemed to improve.

He had no fever, his pulse was normal and his appetite improved.

The country music legend suddenly on Friday afternoon his condition quickly  deteriorated and all efforts save his life failed.

His family said they will take his body to Wat Bang Phli Yai Klang in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan for funeral rites.

Saengsuree was immensely popular with country music fans in Thailand. His biggest hit songs included “Hae khan mak” (gifts from a groom to the bride’s family) and “Rak sao sua lai” (Love a woman in a striped shirt).

Read more trending Thailand news, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

