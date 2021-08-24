Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones Drummer Dies at 80

TOPLINE Charlie Watts, the long-term drummer for unbelievable musical gang The Rolling Stones, has kicked the bucket at age 80, his marketing expert said in a proclamation Tuesday.

Where is Charlie Watts from?

Kingsbury, United Kingdom

Which one of the Rolling Stones kicked the bucket?

Charlie Watts

Drifters drummer Charlie Watts, who assisted them with becoming probably the best band in rock ‘n’ roll, has passed on at 80 years old. “It is with tremendous bitterness that we declare the passing of our cherished Charlie Watts,” an assertion said.

What was Charlie Watts reason for death? No reason for death was given. He was 80 years of age. Where most musical crews follow the drummer, Watts was the sort to wait. He told NPR in 2012 that in the good ‘old days, he’d need to sit near guitarist Keith Richards’ intensifier during a live set.

Key Facts

Watts, who played with The Rolling Stones for over 50 years, “died calmly in a London medical clinic encompassed by his family,” as per marketing specialist Bernard Doherty.

However Doherty didn’t determine his reason for death, the stone symbol went through an operation for an obscure condition in June and was set to miss the band’s forthcoming “No Filter” visit through North America.

While declaring his supplanting with drummer Steve Jordan recently, a representative for Watts said his technique was “totally fruitful,” however that he required “rest and recovery.”

Watts had been determined to have throat malignancy in 2004, however recuperated after two medical procedures.

His passing was met with genuine recognitions from other music legends, remembering his partner for The Beatles, Ringo Starr, and Sir Elton John.

#God bless Charlie Watts we’re going to miss you man peace and love to the family Ringo 😎✌️🌟❤️🌈🎶☮️ pic.twitter.com/3tSFg7EMQG — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) August 24, 2021

A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company. My deepest condolences to Shirley, Seraphina and Charlotte. And of course, The Rolling Stones. @therollingstones #CharlieWatts #RIP pic.twitter.com/9rjSSgioZL — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 24, 2021

Critical QUOTE

“Charlie was a valued spouse, father, and granddad and furthermore as an individual from the of the Rolling Stones probably the best drummer of his age,” Doherty said.

KEY BACKGROUND

Watts had been an individual from The Rolling Stones since 1963 when he met individual bandmates Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, and Keith Richards at a musicality and blues club in London. Vigorously impacted by jazz, Watts was integral to the band’s sound and is generally viewed as perhaps the best drummer ever. He later visited with his own gathering, the Charlie Watts Quintet. His last show with The Rolling Stones was two years prior in Miami, however, he likewise showed up in a Livestream with the remainder of the band almost immediately in the Covid pandemic.

Amazing FACT

Close by Jagger and Richards, Watts was the solitary individual from the band to show up on each studio collection.

Source: forbes

