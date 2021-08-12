Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional about Tik Tok Support
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals the Truth Behind His Shaved Head Look

Entertainment Trending News

Kelly Clarkson Divorce Payout Details Revealed: She Will Pay $45K

Entertainment Trending News

Christina Applegate Reveals About Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis

Entertainment Sports Trending News

Devin Booker and his Girlfriend Kendall Jenner Celebrates After His Gold Medal Win at Tokyo Olympics

Entertainment Trending News World News

Meghan Markle Celebrates Her 40th Birthday With Melissa McCarthy Video

Entertainment Trending News World News

Rihanna is Now Officially a Billionaire According to Forbes

Entertainment Trending News

Yeezy Day:Kanye West Celebrates it With Massive Sneaker Restock

Entertainment Trending News

Why Did the WWE Release Bray Wyatt? Fans and Wrestlers React to the News

Entertainment Trending News

Post Malone Shines On His Own During Lollapalooza Headline Set: 5 Best Moments

Entertainment

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional about Tik Tok Support

Published

3 hours ago

on

Brendan Fraser Gets Emotional about Tik Tok Support

Brendan Fraser feels the adoration. The entertainer showed up on TikTok with a video from a virtual meet and welcome.

Lindley Key, who has shared recordings of her cosplaying Rachel Weisz as Evelyn O’Connell in Fraser’s hit film “The Mummy,” posted a video of a discussion she had with Brendan Fraser.

“The web is so behind you, we’re so steady,” Key said.

“There are such countless individuals out there who love you,” she proceeded. “What’s more, we’re pulling for you, and we can hardly wait to perceive what you do straight away.”

“Shucks, ma’am,” Brendan Fraser reacted as he seemed to get enthusiastic and tipped his cowpoke cap.

The 52-year-old entertainer showed up on honorary pathway in June for his most recent movie, “No Sudden Move,” which was coordinated by Steven Soderbergh and costars Benicio del Toro, Jon Hamm, and Don Cheadle.

His next film, “The Whale” is after creation. Brendan Fraser plays an isolated educator managing extreme stoutness, who endeavors to reconnect with his alienated young little girl.

He’s right now recording a venture with Martin Scorsese, “Enemies of the Flower Moon,” which additionally stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

 

SOURCE: edition.cnn

For More Trending News, Visit Here: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Search

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You




Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog