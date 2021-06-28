BET Awards 2021:What to know About The Show

Prior to Sunday night’s BET Awards 2021, there will be an end of the week takeover on the organization.

The “BET Awards: Year of the Black Woman” will air on BET on Saturday, June 26. The one-hour extraordinary will exhibit a portion of the ladies expected at the occasion, including Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., City Girls and Andra Day.

The “BET Awards 2021,” will air on Sunday.

This is what you need to know.

Where to Watch BET Awards 2021

The show will air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm EST/PST on BET, with simulcasts on BET HER, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1.

The host in BET Awards 2021

The show will be facilitated by Taraji P. Henson.

Special honors in BET Awards 2021

Sovereign Latifah will be regarded with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The late rapper DMX will be regarded in an accolade with Busta Rhymes and Method Man.

Performances in BET Awards 2021

Megan Thee Stallion, Andra Day, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X and more will make that big appearance.

Presenters

Moderators incorporate Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, Lena Waithe, Michelle Buteau, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, Saweetie and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Celebrating Black women

The show will praise the “Time of the Black Woman” to respect people of color and their effect on our way of life.

Preshow details of BET Awards 2021

BET will kick it off with “The Countdown to BET Awards 2021,” facilitated by Terrence J and Tanisha Long.

See Who Won

The BET Awards 2021, respecting Black greatness in amusement and sports, were introduced Sunday.

See underneath for the full rundown of candidates with victors showed in strong.

Album of the year

Night-time – The Weeknd

Pin It on Baby – DaBaby

Uplifting news – Megan Thee Stallion

Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER

Ruler’s Disease – Nas

Profane Hour – Chloe X Halle

Best female R&B / pop artist

Beyoncé

H.E.R. *WINNER

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

SZA

Best male R&B / pop artist

6lack

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown *WINNER

Giveon

Tank

The Weeknd

Best female hip hop artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Doja Cat

Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER

Latto

Saweetie

Best male hip hop artist

DaBaby

Drake

J. Cole

Jack Harlow

Lil Baby *WINNER

Pop Smoke

Best new artist

Coi Leray

Flo Milli

Giveon *WINNER

Jack Harlow

Latto

Pooh Shiesty

Best collaboration

Cardi B including Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” *WINNER

DaBaby including Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled including Drake – “Popstar”

Jack Harlow including DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

Megan Thee Stallion including DaBaby – “Unpleasant brat”

Pop Smoke including Lil Baby and DaBaby – “For the Evening”

Best Group

21 Savage and Metro Boomin

Chloe X Halle

Chris Brown and Young Thug

City Girls

Migos

Silk Sonic *WINNER

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”

CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”

H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”

Kirk Franklin – “Solid God” *WINNER

Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”

Tamela Mann – “Contact From You”

BET HER award

Alicia Keys including Khalid – “So Done”

Liquor highlighting Chance the Rapper – “Child Mama”

Bri Steves – “Hostile to Queen”

Chloe X Halle – “Child Girl”

Ciara including Ester Dean – “Established”

SZA – “Great Days” *WINNER

Viewer’s choice award

Cardi B including Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Off the deep end”

DaBaby including Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled including Drake – “Popstar”

Drake including Lil Durk – “Giggle Now Cry Later”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion including Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)” *WINNER

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video of the year

Cardi B – “Up”

Cardi B including Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” *WINNER

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Off the deep end”

Drake including Lil Durk – “Giggle Now Cry Later”

Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard *WINNER

Cole Bennett

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Publicity Williams

Best international act

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER

Jewel Platnumz (Tanzania)

Emicida (Brazil)

Headie One (Uk)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Youthful T and Bugsey (Uk)

Youssoupha (France)

Best movie

“Coming 2 America”

“Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER

“Mama Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“One Night in Miami”

“Soul”

“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actress

Andra Day *WINNER

Angela Bassett

Issa Rae

Jurnee Smollett

Viola Davis

Zendaya

Best Actor

Aldis Hodge

Chadwick Boseman *WINNER

Damson Idris

Daniel Kaluuya

Eddie Murphy

Lakeith Stanfield

Youngstars award

Alex R. Hibbert

Ethan Hutchison

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin *WINNER

Michael Epps

Tempest Reid

Sportswoman of the year award

A’ja Wilson

Candace Parker

Claressa Shields

Naomi Osaka *WINNER

Serena Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Sportsman of the year award

Kyrie Irving

Lebron James *WINNER

Patrick Mahomes

Russell Westbrook

Russell Wilson

Stephen Curry

