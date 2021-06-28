Entertainment
BET Awards 2021:What to know About The Show
Prior to Sunday night’s BET Awards 2021, there will be an end of the week takeover on the organization.
The “BET Awards: Year of the Black Woman” will air on BET on Saturday, June 26. The one-hour extraordinary will exhibit a portion of the ladies expected at the occasion, including Megan Thee Stallion, Taraji P. Henson, Jazmine Sullivan, H.E.R., City Girls and Andra Day.
The “BET Awards 2021,” will air on Sunday.
This is what you need to know.
Where to Watch BET Awards 2021
The show will air live on Sunday, June 27 at 8 pm EST/PST on BET, with simulcasts on BET HER, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, TV Land and VH1.
The host in BET Awards 2021
The show will be facilitated by Taraji P. Henson.
Special honors in BET Awards 2021
Sovereign Latifah will be regarded with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The late rapper DMX will be regarded in an accolade with Busta Rhymes and Method Man.
Performances in BET Awards 2021
Megan Thee Stallion, Andra Day, DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Kirk Franklin, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X and more will make that big appearance.
Presenters
Moderators incorporate Ashanti, Chloe Bailey, Ciara, Eva Marcille, Issa Rae, Jill Scott, Lena Waithe, Michelle Buteau, Naomi Campbell, Regina Hall, Saweetie and that’s only the tip of the iceberg.
Celebrating Black women
The show will praise the “Time of the Black Woman” to respect people of color and their effect on our way of life.
Preshow details of BET Awards 2021
BET will kick it off with “The Countdown to BET Awards 2021,” facilitated by Terrence J and Tanisha Long.
See Who Won
The BET Awards 2021, respecting Black greatness in amusement and sports, were introduced Sunday.
See underneath for the full rundown of candidates with victors showed in strong.
Night-time – The Weeknd
Pin It on Baby – DaBaby
Uplifting news – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan *WINNER
Ruler’s Disease – Nas
Profane Hour – Chloe X Halle
Beyoncé
H.E.R. *WINNER
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA
6lack
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown *WINNER
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER
Latto
Saweetie
DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby *WINNER
Pop Smoke
Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon *WINNER
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty
Cardi B including Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” *WINNER
DaBaby including Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled including Drake – “Popstar”
Jack Harlow including DaBaby, Tory Lanez and Lil Wayne – “Whats Poppin (Remix)”
Megan Thee Stallion including DaBaby – “Unpleasant brat”
Pop Smoke including Lil Baby and DaBaby – “For the Evening”
21 Savage and Metro Boomin
Chloe X Halle
Chris Brown and Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic *WINNER
Bebe Winans – “In Jesus Name”
CeCe Winans – “Never Lost”
H.E.R. – “Hold Us Together”
Kirk Franklin – “Solid God” *WINNER
Marvin Sapp – “Thank You for It All”
Tamela Mann – “Contact From You”
Alicia Keys including Khalid – “So Done”
Liquor highlighting Chance the Rapper – “Child Mama”
Bri Steves – “Hostile to Queen”
Chloe X Halle – “Child Girl”
Ciara including Ester Dean – “Established”
SZA – “Great Days” *WINNER
Cardi B including Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Off the deep end”
DaBaby including Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled including Drake – “Popstar”
Drake including Lil Durk – “Giggle Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Megan Thee Stallion including Beyoncé – “Savage (Remix)” *WINNER
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Cardi B – “Up”
Cardi B including Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP” *WINNER
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown and Young Thug – “Go Off the deep end”
Drake including Lil Durk – “Giggle Now Cry Later”
Silk Sonic – “Leave the Door Open”
Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard *WINNER
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Publicity Williams
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Jewel Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (Uk)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Youthful T and Bugsey (Uk)
Youssoupha (France)
“Coming 2 America”
“Judas and the Black Messiah” *WINNER
“Mama Rainey’s Black Bottom”
“One Night in Miami”
“Soul”
“The United States Vs. Billie Holiday”
Andra Day *WINNER
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya
Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman *WINNER
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield
Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Epps
Tempest Reid
A’ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka *WINNER
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Kyrie Irving
Lebron James *WINNER
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry
SOURCE : edition.cnn
