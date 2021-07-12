Connect with us

Bella Hadid and The ‘Lung Necklace’ That had Everyone at Cannes Talking About — PHOTOS

Bella Hadid carried the show to honorary pathway, in quite possibly the most high-design looks of the 74th yearly Cannes Film Festival.

The supermodel just gave Cannes its best-dressed look as she showed up at the Film Festival occurring at the retreat town on the French Riviera. Bella Hadid wore a naughty profound cut neck area Schiaparelli dress with a plated gold jewelry to cover her bosoms, and we are fixated.

Bella’s dress is from the Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2021/22 assortment and planned by the Artistic Director of Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry. She wore the dress for the debut of Tre Piani (Three Floors).

US model Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of the film “Tre Piani” (Three Floors) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021.

US model Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of the film “Tre Piani” (Three Floors) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021.

 

Bella wore a long-sleeved dress in fleece crepe with a low profile neck area. She wore the group with a plated metal neckband looking like “trompe l’œil lungs” decorated with rhinestones, as indicated by the originator, looking like bronchial tree ways.

The show-halting piece was a body-chiseling floor-length clothing that had overstated shoulder braces. There were befuddle lace subtleties on the rear of the group to integrate it.

 

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

 

Bella previously turned heads when attending the screening of Leos Carax’s “Annette” which marked the launch of the French Riviera spectacular. The Cannes Film Festival, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, returns this year from July 6-17.

 

More of Bella Hadid’s Schiaparelli Cannes look

 

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

 

US model Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of the film “Tre Piani” (Three Floors) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021.

US model Bella Hadid arrives for the screening of the film “Tre Piani” (Three Floors) at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on July 11, 2021.

 

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

Bella Hadid attends the “Tre Piani (Three Floors)” screening during the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival on July 11, 2021 in Cannes, France.

 

SOURCE : socialitelife

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

