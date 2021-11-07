Astroworld 2021: Travis Scotts Astroworld Festival 2021 Cancelled

Event Dates

Astroworld 2021 HAS BEEN Cancelled.

Occasion Data

Travis Scott is returning to NRG Park for his third yearly Astroworld 2021 Festival for a two-day occasion! Friday, November fifth and Saturday, November sixth! NRG Park Clear Pack Strategy will be in actuality for this occasion.

A PRINTED Duplicate OF A NEGATIVE Coronavirus Test outcome OR Verification OF A FULL Inoculation WILL BE Needed TO Go to ASTROWORLD 2021 FESTIVA.

Ticket Information

All the Tickets are SOLD OUT.

AstroworldFest.com

Parking

The stopping rate is $30.00 per space at the door. *Parking rates are dependent upon future developments without notice.

Electronic instalment is supported at stopping doors, including Mastercards, Apple and Google Pay choices.

Kindly visit our Driving Headings Page for more data.

Venue Information

For more data about NRG Park kindly check our FAQ page.

UPDATED POLICY ON COVID-19

THE Wellbeing OF FANS, Craftsmen, AND STAFF REMAINS OUR Main concern. OUR Group Keeps on being IN Ordinary Correspondence WITH Nearby Wellbeing AND PUBLIC Security Authorities, AND WE Mean TO Submit to Pertinent STATE Suggestions TO Guarantee A Protected AND Pleasant FESTIVAL.

IN Encouragement OF OUR First concern, WE Therefore Report OUR Refreshed Arrangement With respect to Coronavirus:

A PRINTED Duplicate OF A NEGATIVE Coronavirus Test outcome OR Verification OF A FULL Immunization WILL BE Needed TO Go to ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL 2021. ALL Supporters Should Likewise Consent to THE ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL FAN Wellbeing Responsibility.

THE NEGATIVE Coronavirus PRINTED Test outcome Should BE Acquired Inside 72 HOURS (3 DAYS) OF Going to THE ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL. Evidence OF THE NEGATIVE Coronavirus TEST IS Needed FOR ALL Benefactors Beyond 2 years old.

Benefactors WHO ARE Completely Inoculated Might SHOW Confirmation OF FULL Coronavirus Immunization Rather than Evidence OF NEGATIVE TEST. An Individual IS Viewed as Completely Inoculated 14 DAYS AFTER THE SECOND SHOT OF PFIZER/MODERNA OR A Solitary SHOT OF J&J. FOR Instance, THE LAST Conceivable DATE TO Have YOUR Additional opportunity FOR Passage ON FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5 WOULD BE OCTOBER 22. If it’s not too much trouble, NOTE THAT Inoculation Isn’t Needed TO Go to ASTROWORLD FESTIVAL.

EITHER Choice (Confirmation OF A NEGATIVE Coronavirus Test outcome OR Evidence THAT YOU ARE Completely Inoculated) Should BE Joined BY A Legitimate, Government provided Personal ID. In case YOU ARE UNDER 18, YOU Might Utilize A SCHOOL ID OR Something almost identical (Except if YOU ARE Showing up WITH YOUR PARENT OR Watchman IN WHICH CASE THEIR Distinguishing proof WILL Get the job done).

In the event that YOU HAVE Inquiries Regarding THE Coronavirus Immunizations OR NEED Assets TO Track down An Inoculation Area Close to YOU, Kindly Look at WWW.VACCINEFINDER.ORG.

Data ON FREE Coronavirus TESTING Locales IN THE HOUSTON Region CAN BE FOUND ON THE Accompanying Sites: WWW.HOUSTONEMERGENCY.ORG/Coronavirus TESTING AND WWW.COVCHECK.HCTX.NET.

Data Identified with Veils WILL BE Delivered Nearer TO THE FESTIVAL DATES.