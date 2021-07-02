Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Reportedly Had Dinner Together in Hollywood

Men and women can totally be friends, and there’s every chance this was just a chill dinner between pals or a business meeting. But also: What if Angelina Jolie is dating The Weeknd? How fun would that be?

The Maleficent star and the “Blinding Lights” artist were found leaving Hollywood café Giorgio Baldi the evening of Wednesday, June 30. Page Six reports they left independently however supposedly “went through hours” together inside. “They’re obviously making an effort not to stow away [the supper date],” a source told the power source, adding, “He’s unquestionably centered around getting to the film business. He has the new HBO series he’s featuring in.”

The Weeknd is set to compose and star in a forthcoming series about a pop artist and a club proprietor/faction pioneer; he as of late showed up in the Adam Sandler–featuring Uncut Gems and even composed a scene of American Dad last year, in this way, really, perhaps he was simply getting Angie’s feedback about acting and stuff. Angelina Jolie is, all things considered, an Academy Award–winning entertainer who has likewise delivered and guided her own tasks.

Yet, then again, can we energetically conjecture for the most blazing minimal second? These two share more for all intents and purpose than you may might suspect. In her more out of control, more youthful days, Angelina Jolie once turned up on an honorary pathway wearing a vial of Billy Bob Thornton’s blood around her neck. What’s more, The Weeknd’s latest honorary pathway shtick was covering his face in wicked swathes. We smell a (possibly) creepy hot time!

Only half a month prior, Angelina Jolie was spotted leaving the high rise (twice) of her ex Jonny Lee Miller, provoking theory of a Bennifer-style gathering. Perhaps Angelina Jolie ‘s simply having a Hot Angelina Jolie Summer! The Weeknd, in the mean time, has recently been connected to Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid, however we haven’t heard much about his heartfelt life as of late. Anything that’s going on with him and the mother of six presently, we’re in support of it. Regardless of whether it’s simply dispassionate.

SOURCE : glamour

For More Trending News , Visit Here : https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-news/