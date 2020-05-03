Connect with us

Actor Hafthor Bjornsson Deadlifts 501 Kg Setting World Record
Published

24 mins ago

on

Hafthor Bjornsson

Icelandic actor and strongman Hafthor Bjornsson set a world record for the deadlift on Saturday. wHe lifted 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland.

Bjornsson, is best known for his portrayal of Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on the popular HBO series Game of Thrones. He broke the record previously held by Briton Eddie Hall who in 2016 became the first man to lift 500 kg.

The event was also streamed live on ESPN here and Bjornsson, 31, lifted the barbell that was bending and straining under the weights. He held it for two seconds before letting go and roaring in delight.

Bjornsson, who is six feet and nine inches tall, won the World’s Strongest Man competition in 2018.

“The Mountain” Hafthor Bjornsson Deadlifts 1,104 Pounds

