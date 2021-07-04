50 Years After his Death, Fans Honor Jim Morrison in Paris

PARIS – Paris on Saturday was the lone spot to be for fanatic Jim Morrison fans.

Fifty years after his demise at age 27, exciting music sweethearts from France and across the world went to the Pere-Lachaise graveyard in eastern Paris where The Doors’ frontman is covered. Many brought candles and pictures, and some consumed incense sticks close to his grave as police observed close by.

“Jim and The Doors have been saints of our own since we were kids. It’s an honor to be here and praise the 50th commemoration of his passing today,” said Dutuar Platzek.

The 50-year-old fan made the excursion from Halle, Germany with his cherished companion Mathias Barthel. The two had not been returned to the Pere-Lachaise burial ground in more than 25 years.

After a seemingly endless amount of time after year, the spot has become a journey for enthusiasts of Morrison, known for his dim verses, wavy locks, calfskin pants, steely look and dramatic stage presence. Jim Morrison moved The Doors to a few significant hits somewhere in the range of 1965 and 1971, including “Light My Fire,” “Hi I Love You,” “Contact Me” and “Riders on the Storm.”

Michelle Campbell was 21 when Morrison passed on in 1971, living in Texas and contemplating photography. Her first “July third” — the commemoration of Morrison’s passing — was in 1989. In those days, the grave was plain and a fan had made a wooden cross.

She’s since moved to Paris and has been coming to Pere-Lachaise consistently, taking photos of Morrison’s grave and his fans, large numbers of whom have become companions.

“[It’s like] individuals lounging around on sofas in somebody’s loft, as opposed to a grave’s, simply talking and meeting one another,” she reviewed. “It was truly stunning … I actually come however much I can in light of the fact that it’s simply generally so superb.”

Colleen Amblard drove seven hours from her old neighborhood of Domancy, in the French Alps, to visit the grave. The 21-year-old understudy revealed to The Associated Press “It’s passionate to be here, to recollect Jim Morrison … to show that he’s not neglected.”

“We recognize his ability and the way that he was a splendid individual, he was actually a virtuoso,” she said.

In the same way as other different fans, Amblard was intending to visit different destinations Morrison invested energy in while living in Paris, from his loft to the previous dance club where some say he passed on of a heroin glut.

Brought into the world in 1943 in Melbourne, Florida, Morrison was the child of a U.S. Naval official and moved continually as a kid, experiencing childhood in Florida, Virginia, Texas, New Mexico and California.

Jim Morrison said he saw the outcome of an awful fender bender on a Native American reservation as a youngster, an occasion that posed a potential threat in his later verses and verse. An enthusiastic peruser, he was vigorously impacted by the rationalist Friedrich Nietzsche, the writer Arthur Rimbaud and the surrealist producer Antonin Artaud.

In 1965, while living in Los Angeles’ bohemian neighborhood of Venice Beach and habitually taking LSD, he and keyboardist Ray Manzarek, an individual UCLA film understudy, established The Doors. Guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore joined before long.

Morrison and The Doors would consume brilliantly, delivering collections “The Doors” and “Abnormal Days” in 1967, “The Soft Parade” in 1968 and “Morrison Hotel” in 1970. Morrison’s dynamic stage presence was on full presentation during appearances on “The Ed Sullivan Show” and at the Hollywood Bowl.

However, the band would wear out rapidly as Morrison sank into liquor abuse. Jim Morrison was twice captured for his dramatic shenanigans, including a Miami show that saw him sentenced for obscene openness and foulness. He got an after death pardon in 2010.

Morrison made his last collection with The Doors, “L.A. Lady,” in 1971, and moved to Paris soon thereafter.

There, on July 3, 1971, he was discovered dead in a bath. No post-mortem was performed and records of what caused his demise are questioned.

Jim Morrison was one of a few heroes — including Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and the Rolling Stones’ Brian Jones — to kick the bucket at 27.

His status as a mythic figure for rock fans has never melted away. On the twentieth commemoration of his passing in 1991, the Oliver Stone-coordinated biopic “The Doors” was delivered, featuring Val Kilmer as Morrison.

SOURCE : voanews

