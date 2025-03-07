HBO’s The White Lotus Generates a Tourism Boom for Thailand

Thailand is glowing under the Hollywood spotlight as HBO’s hit series The White Lotus sets its third season in the breathtaking landscapes of Koh Samui and other iconic Thai destinations. This cultural phenomenon has once again proven the power of storytelling in shaping tourism trends. So, how has a satirical TV show led to real-world travel spikes? Let’s unpack this “White Lotus effect” that’s reshaping Thailand’s tourism industry.

Koh Samui: The Star Destination of The White Lotus

Season three of The White Lotus plants its dramatic roots in Thailand, using Koh Samui as a primary filming location. Known for its stunning beaches and lush greenery, Koh Samui serves as the fictional luxurious resort where the show’s characters navigate themes of wealth, privilege, and class. Following the announcement of the Thai location, Hotels.com reported a 40% spike in searches for Koh Samui accommodations, even before the season’s premiere.

But the show isn’t only about scenic views. By weaving Thailand’s rich culture into the storyline, the series has attracted global attention, transcending mere beach tourism. This synergy of drama and beauty is bringing a wider audience to Thailand’s doorsteps.

A Boost for Luxury Tourism

With its lavish resorts and opulent settings, The White Lotus doesn’t just sell escapism—it sells high-end escapism. The Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, the principal location for the show’s fictional hotel, is seeing the benefits firsthand. According to reports, bookings at the resort surged 40% earlier this year. Other filming spots, such as Anantara Mai Khao Phuket and the Anantara Lawana Koh Samui Resort, are experiencing similar lifts in demand.

This tourism boom aligns perfectly with Thailand’s strategy to attract affluent travellers. It doesn’t hurt that the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has actively supported such productions with financial incentives, including a 20% tax rebate. These efforts aim to position the country as a premium travel destination.

The impact of The White Lotus isn’t limited to Koh Samui. Other featured locations, such as Phuket and Chiang Mai, are also riding the wave. Online travel company Expedia reported that searches for Chiang Mai soared 65%, while interest in Phuket climbed by 45%. The ripple effect of the series, combined with Thailand’s existing reputation for hospitality, has catapulted the country into a new realm of global travel demand.

Meanwhile, airlines like Finnair and Bangkok Airways have started ramping up their operations. Koh Samui alone is seeing flight numbers increase from 50 to 73 per day to accommodate the growing influx of European and North American tourists.

The Star Attraction: Lalisa Manobal (Lisa)

Adding to the allure is the acting debut of Thai sensation Lalisa Manobal, known globally as Lisa from BLACKPINK. Portraying a resort employee named Mook, Lisa’s involvement has brought ASEAN fans flocking to Thai travel destinations. This move cleverly bridges the East-West cultural gap and ensures younger audiences are also invested in experiencing Thailand’s allure.

Lisa’s presence amplifies this season’s cultural authenticity. Her portrayal showcases a different side of Thai culture, drawing viewers beyond beaches to explore the country’s heart and soul.

While Thailand is reaping the rewards of the White Lotus effect, it’s also confronting the challenges of over-tourism. The show’s popularity reminds industry stakeholders of the delicate balance between welcoming visitors and preserving natural resources.

Previous filming locations, such as Sicily in season two and Hawaii in season one, encountered a staggering 300% increase in holidaymakers. Although this translates to immediate economic benefits, it can strain local ecosystems and infrastructure. Thailand, home to already-popular spots like Phuket and Bangkok, is now introducing initiatives to manage potential environmental impacts, such as better waste management and water resource planning.

Why TV Tourism Works

The fascination with visiting filming locations stems from the power of storytelling. While brochures and Instagram reels can show you beautiful images, a well-told story adds layers of emotion and resonance. In the case of The White Lotus, viewers aren’t just drawn to the opulence; they’re intrigued by the contrasts and complexities of the show’s characters. This emotional connection translates into a desire to walk in their shoes—or in this case, sip cocktails by the same infinity pools.

Thailand’s tourism authorities are optimistic, aiming to welcome 40 million foreign tourists by 2025—up from 35 million in 2024. Thanks to The White Lotus, they’re already off to a strong start. The impact ripples beyond TV screens, embedding itself into hotel bookings, airline connections, and local economies.

Meanwhile, luxury brands like the Four Seasons are introducing White Lotus-inspired experiences, including a 20-day private jet tour featuring the show’s filming locations. This blend of cinematic escapism and real-world luxury may mark a new chapter for tourism marketing globally.

As The White Lotus showcases Thailand’s beauty and quirks, it’s transforming how the world views this Southeast Asian gem. By highlighting its luxurious resorts, cultural richness, and natural splendour, the show has inadvertently become an ambassador for Thai tourism.

But while the cameras may stop rolling, the opportunities—and challenges—created by the show’s success will remain. For travellers, The White Lotus is more than a TV show. It’s an invitation. Whether they’re chasing luxury, culture, or just a good story, Thailand is ready to deliver.

