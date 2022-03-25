The Offer Trailer: Starring Miles Teller and Matthew Goode

Paramount+ is all set to release the highly anticipated mini-drama series The Offer, offering a unique glimpse behind-the-scenes of a movie. Starring Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, Juno Temple, Dan Fogler and more, the upcoming series depicts the nitty-gritty behind making the greatest gangster film of all time–The Godfather. Trailers for the forthcoming drama have been released, showing how the movie came to be despite threats and setbacks.

The Offer trailer

The Godfather starred Miles Teller as Oscar-nominated producer Albert S. Ruddy. The series will examine the never-before-seen experiences of the producer and the lengths to which he had to go in order to bring the movie to the big screen. In the trailer, Coppola (Dan Fogler), Evans (Matthew Goode), and Marlon Brando (Justin Chambers) met with Ruddy to discuss producing The Godfather, which was based on a crime novel by Puzo.

More on The Offer

The Offer will explore Albert S. Ruddy’s plight and ingenuity in making the iconic film The Godfather, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The Offer was created by Michael Tolkin, who admitted in an interview with Vanity Fair that he knew very little about the making of The Godfather before making it. ”For every character in the film, getting the film made or stopping it from being made was at the core of their actions, and it was a matter of life and death for them,” he said.

Then he continued, “So that’s not a gangster story, that’s a human story.”. That’s what made the book and the movie so powerful. The Paramount+ is scheduled for release on April 28, 2022.

