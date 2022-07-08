The Godfather Star James Caan Dies At 82

(CTN News) – The Godfather star James Caan, 82, who played Sonny Corleone in the movie, has passed away.

According to a tweet posted Thursday, James Caan’s family announced the sad news: “We regret to inform you that Jimmy passed away on July 6. We appreciate your love and heartfelt condolences and ask that you respect their privacy.”

As a star of the 1970s and 1980s, James Caan vanquished Hollywood, disappearing from public view for what he called a “pretty scary period” before making his comeback in the late 1980s, winning acclaim for films such as Misery, The Yards, and Elf.

In addition to playing NFL running back Brian Piccolo in Brian’s Song, James Caan received an Oscar nomination for his role as mafioso Sonny Corleone in The Godfather.

There have been tributes on social media, including one from Rob Reiner, who directed Caan in Misery. “So sorry to hear the news,” he tweeted. “I loved working with him. And the only Jew I knew who could calf rope with the best of them. Love to the family.”

James Gunn tweeted: “Rest in Peace James Caan.”. His movies and posters are among my favorites.

