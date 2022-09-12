Super Bowl Half-Time Show Performers For 2023

(CTN News) _ The third day of March, 2020. On the night of the Super Bowl. There is no doubt that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed one of the best shows in the history of the Super Bowl and music.

The state of alarm begins a few weeks after the pandemic begins.

On that day, we weren’t aware of how happy we were. As a result of that great performance, Coronavirus would lead society into a depressive era that has lasted to this day for many people.

In 2021, The Weeknd performed the half-time show, followed by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blidge and Kendrick Lamar in 2022.

However, the NFL is already preparing for the 2023 edition, and these are the names that are most frequently mentioned in the media to accept the mantle as one of the world’s most impressive music festivals.

Candidates to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl

According to information circulating on the Internet, these are the names that the NFL is considering in order to restore the show to its full potential. Be sure to keep an eye on the list as there are some big names on it: