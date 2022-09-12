Connect with us

Entertainment

Super Bowl Half-Time Show Performers For 2023
Advertisement

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

Werewolf By Night, Teaser At Disney's D23 Expo Offers Incredible Black & White Thrills

Entertainment Hollywood News Movies

INSIDE OUT 2: An Emotional Sequel To The 2015 Film Will Be Released By Pixar

Entertainment

Meghan And Harry Talk To Manchester United Fans At Windsor

Entertainment

'The Mandalorian' Premieres First Season 3 Trailer At D23

Entertainment Hollywood News

Luke Evans Confirms That A Gaston Prequel Series Is Still In The Works

Entertainment News

Dolly Parton Has Remade Her Hit Song "9 To 5" As A Duet, With Kelly Clarkson.

Entertainment

Cobra Kai Season 5 Premiere Recap, Also Arrived On Netflix

Entertainment

Redditor's Break-Up Story Sends 11-Year-Old Song Viral

Entertainment Opinion

Red Table Talk, Jennette McCurdy Isn't Ready To Forgive Her Mother's Abuse

Entertainment

Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining Dates On His Justice Tour

Entertainment

George Clooney and Julia Roberts Joke ’80 Takes’ of ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Kiss

Entertainment

Gabby & Rachel Fantasy Suites Fiasco During Clayton’s Bachelor Season,2022 Explained

Entertainment

Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In London Will Be Livestreamed

Entertainment Movies

Honk For Jesus, 'Save Your Soul' This Dark Satire Takes Place Within A Disgraced Megachurch

Entertainment

iBOMMA - iBOMMA Gave A Big Shock to Indian Users in Movie Streaming

Entertainment

Thai Superstar Lisa Wins MTV Award For K-Pop Artists

Entertainment

Anitta Serves, Glamorous Y2K Style In 6-Inch Metallic Sandals At Offset’s Party

Entertainment

Elon Musk's Mom Sleeps In The Garage When She Visits Son

Entertainment

Damiano David, The Band's Lead Singer, Who Wore Some Fringed Chaps On Stage

Entertainment

Super Bowl Half-Time Show Performers For 2023

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

3 mins ago

on

Super Bowl Half-Time Show Performers For 2023

(CTN News) _ The third day of March, 2020. On the night of the Super Bowl. There is no doubt that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed one of the best shows in the history of the Super Bowl and music.

The state of alarm begins a few weeks after the pandemic begins.

On that day, we weren’t aware of how happy we were. As a result of that great performance, Coronavirus would lead society into a depressive era that has lasted to this day for many people.

In 2021, The Weeknd performed the half-time show, followed by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Eminem, Mary J. Blidge and Kendrick Lamar in 2022.

However, the NFL is already preparing for the 2023 edition, and these are the names that are most frequently mentioned in the media to accept the mantle as one of the world’s most impressive music festivals.

Candidates to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl

According to information circulating on the Internet, these are the names that the NFL is considering in order to restore the show to its full potential. Be sure to keep an eye on the list as there are some big names on it:
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

 you can also visit USNIB