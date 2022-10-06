‘Scooby-Doo’ Fans Get Their Long-Awaited Snack: Velma is Gay

(CTN News) – Fans of “Scooby-Doo” who have long believed Velma Dinkley is a lesbian received official confirmation this week when a clip from Cartoon Network’s Halloween special was circulating online.

As seen in the viral video, tweeted by DiscussingFilm, the character appears disarmed, blushing and her glasses fogging up when she encounters a new character, Coco Diablo, in “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! ”

After their meet-cute, Velma, voiced by Kate Micucci, sighs, “Jinkies.”.

“Velma is finally confirmed to be a member of the LGBTQ+ community in Scooby-Doo’s latest film, Trick or Treat,” the tweet stated.

The creators of numerous “Scooby-Doo” adaptations have for years attempted to disambiguate Velma’s sexual orientation.

Hayley Kiyoko, who portrayed Velma in the live-action film adaptation of Scooby-Doo! (2009) and “Scooby-Doo! There were many who welcomed Tuesday’s affirmation, including the author of “Curse of the Lake Monster” (2010).

‘I wonder if they know they hired a lesbian as Velma,'” she tweeted. “here we are, 14 years later…. love you all so much”

A mermaid and a story arc with Marcie “Hot Dog Water” Fleach were among Velma’s potential love interests during the “Mystery Incorporated” series, which ran from 2010 to 2013.

During Pride Month that year, he wrote on Instagram, “I don’t represent every version of Velma Dinkley, but I am one of the key people who represent this one.” “Ten years ago, we made our intentions clear. Our fans got it. Those who didn’t, look closer. There is no new information to report.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Suicide Squad” director James Gunn revealed in 2020 that his initial script for the live-action 2002 “Scooby-Doo” film, now regarded as a cult classic, featured Velma as “explicitly gay”.

Trying! My initial script for Velma had her explicitly gay. It became ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version), and finally had a boyfriend (the sequel),” he tweeted.

He retweeted Variety’s tweet announcing that the character “is officially a lesbian.”

On Cartoon Network (and on HBO Max), “Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!” airs Oct. 14. This is part of “Scoobtober,” Warner Bros. Discovery’s annual monthlong programming slate, including “Scooby-Doo! and Guess Who?!,”

Airing Tuesdays through Thursdays on Cartoon Network, and this Friday’s crossover, “Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo meets Courage the Cowardly Dog.”

It’s unclear how much the cartoon character’s sexual orientation will be explored in HBO Max’s upcoming “Velma” series, starring Mindy Kaling.

In a poster released on Wednesday, HBO Max teases a “killer new take.” Kaling’s Velma isn’t shown in the visual, but her iconic eyeglasses splashed with blood do: “Mindy Kaling is Velma,” it says, with the tagline “It’s the mystery before the Inc.”

