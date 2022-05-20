Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Their First Baby

(CTN News) – A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have welcomed a boy into their lives, the singer’s first child as a mother.

TMZ reports that the Fenty Beauty mogul gave birth to her first child on May 13 in Los Angeles.

As the singer flaunted her baby bump in classy pictures of the couple strolling in Harlem in late January, she announced her pregnancy.

In an interview with Vogue, Rihanna discussed her maternity fashion.

Rihanna’s Pregnancy

Rihanna redefined what it meant to be expecting in the public eye during her pregnancy. Since she debuted her baby bump in Harlem with a series of shots taken by Miles Diggs, she has routinely worn unabashed, fashion-forward outfits in front of the camera, culminating in her cover for Vogue magazine in May 2022, where she posed in a sheer red Ala*a bodysuit. According to her, she challenged how society views pregnancy style by stating: “My body is doing amazing things at the moment, and I’m not ashamed of that.”. This time should be celebrated. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” she told Vogue’s Chioma Nnadi.

Congratulations to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.