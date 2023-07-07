Ricky Martin Announces His Divorce After 6 Years, Is He Going Straight?

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce on Thursday after nearly six years of marriage. The news has fueled suspicion that Martin is reconsidering his relationship with women.

“For some time, we considered transforming our relationship, and it is only after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children,” the pair said in an Instagram post uploaded in Spanish on Martin’s page and in English on Yosef’s.

Martin’s publicist confirmed the post’s veracity to The Associated Press. Other information was not provided. People magazine broke the story first.

Martin, who has successful songs in both Spanish and English, including “Livin’ la Vida Loca,” “She Bangs,” “La Copa de la Vida,” and “Vente pa’ ca,” has two Grammys and four Latin Grammys. Yosef is a Syrian-born Swedish artist.

“Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on our genuine friendship as we continue the joint upbringing of our children,” Martin and Yosef wrote in a statement. “We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives.”

Ricky Martin Comes Out

Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, married at the end of 2017. By then, the Puerto Rican artist had already become the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, who will turn 15 in August and were born through surrogacy. Yosef and Martin had two further children: Luca, now four, and Renn, now three.

Ricky Martin argued in 2010 that he ‘wasn’t fooling anyone’ when he dated women before coming out as gay.

The 49-year-old music artist dated “a lot of women” before coming out as homosexual in 2010, although he has denied any wrongdoing with his partners.

‘Sexuality is a tricky business. It’s not as simple as black and white. It’s vibrantly coloured. I was in love with women when I was dating them. ‘It felt right, it felt lovely,’ the singer told People.

Martin was formerly married to Carlos Gonzalez (2008-2014), Nathan Lane (2008), Ines Misan (2000-2002), Maital Saban (2000), Adriana Biega (1998-99), Lilly Melgar (1994), Rebecca de Alba (1994-2005), and Gabriela Sabatini (1992).

Ricky was asked about his sexuality in a 2000 interview with Barbara Walters, ten years before coming out as gay.

He turned down the opportunity to come out at the time, but now acknowledges it would have been ‘wonderful’ if he had felt brave enough to do so.

Martins Career

Enrique Martn Morales, better known as Ricky Martin, is a Puerto Rican singer, actor, and author. He was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 24, 1971. Martin began his career at an early age, first as a member of the 1980s boy band Menudo.

Ricky Martin rose to international prominence as a solo artist in the 1990s with his breakthrough track “Livin’ la Vida Loca” in 1999, which became one of the best-selling singles of all time. He continued to make popular albums and songs that incorporated Latin pop, dance, and other musical forms. His other well-known songs include “She Bangs,” “Cup of Life,” and “La Bomba.”

Ricky Martin is well-known for his high-energy shows, compelling stage presence, and magnetic character. Throughout his career, he has received numerous prizes, including various Grammy prizes, Latin Grammy Awards, and Billboard Music Awards.

Ricky Martin has dabbled with acting in addition to his singing career. He has appeared on stage in productions such as “Les Misérables” and “Evita,” as well as in television shows and films. He rose to prominence after playing Antonio D’Amico, the partner of fashion designer Gianni Versace, in the TV series “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Ricky Martin is an advocate for a variety of topics, including children’s rights, education, and LGBTQ+ rights. He openly came out as gay in 2010, which had a tremendous influence on both his personal life and work.

Since then, he has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, participating in campaigns and organisations that promote equality and inclusion.

Overall, Ricky Martin is a multi-talented artist who has achieved considerable success in the music industry while also making important contributions to the entertainment and philanthropic worlds.