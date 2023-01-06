Review: ‘M3GAN’ – Blumhouse’s Slick New Killer Doll Entertains

There are no spoilers in Bloody Disgusting’s M3GAN review.

(CTN News) – M3GAN was destined for horror icon status from the moment she was first introduced in trailers. Akela Cooper and James Wan, both responsible for 2021’s Malignant, reunite for, which is directed by House bound’s Gerard Johnstone.

This horror-comedy delivers on its promise to entertain, but with more humor than horror.

While working on M3GAN, top roboticist/developer Gemma (Allison Williams) is concerned about a looming toy deadline at her company.

She becomes the sole guardian of her niece Cady (Violet McGraw) after an unexpected accident takes her sister and brother-in-law.

Gemma can’t cope with raising a grieving child, so she pairs Cady with M3GAN, a lifelike companion who can react and learn.

It was supposed to be a win-win that made Cady happy and got Gemma’s boss (Ronny Chieng) off Gemma’s back, but it wasn’t.

There’s a lethal price to pay for M3GAN’s mind.

Despite the initial setup placing Cady into Gemma’s life and the subsequent guardian struggles that ensue, M3GAN instead skewers capitalism and corporate culture.

As Gemma navigates the corporate pressures placed upon her by a high-strung boss, his skittish assistant (Stephane Garneau-Monten), and the ethics of her creation with Cole (Brian Jordan Alvarez) and Tess (Jan Van Epps), Cooper’s screenplay frames the narrative from her perspective. As a result, her sentient product gets plenty of space to develop beyond her wildest dreams.

Based on the talent involved, M3GAN handles this with all the comedic wit and meme-worthy humor you’d expect. It’s less about a newly orphaned girl and more about the absurdity of existence.

Because of her desire to sell her as the hottest gadget toy, despite knowing what kind of monster she is. As evolves, she acts less like her doll counterparts and more like Single White Female meets Terminator.

Besides Adrien Morot and Kathy Tse’s impressive effects, Amie Donald’s uncanny physical performance, and Jenna Davis’ haunting voice, the eponymous character comes to life.

Her jerky movements and facial expressions trigger that unsettling uncanny valley feeling. This is movie, and she earns it through a stellar team.

While Gemma struggles with Cady, Williams gives her a sympathetic turn that prevents her from losing interest.

She holds her own against her AI scene-stealer, no mean feat considering the nuanced stages of grief she has been through.

Like its killer star, M3GAN looks like it’s more suited to a younger crowd.

There’s slow pacing and minimal body count as the doll’s danger escalates. Because of that pacing, the foreshadowing is easy to pick up, ensuring the story’s trajectory is obvious.

There’s a lot of restraint in the horror, except for a few jump scares. What kills we do get are also dampened by the PG-13 rating. You won’t find the unexpected here, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less fun.

M3GAN’s only goal is to entertain, and it delivers. Memes are just getting started. We’re talking about creative minds here, so it’s expected.

M3GAN takes place in the Pacific Northwest, literally in Malignant’s backyard, making us wonder if Cooper and Wan are creating a horror universe where anything goes.

The more wild horror villains like Gabriel and M3GAN they introduce, the better. She may not go as hard as Gabriel, but she’ll make the hottest toys list this year with her broader mainstream appeal.

