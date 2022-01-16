Rachel Nagy (The Detroit Cobras) How Did She Die?

Greg Cartwright, the bandmate who shared the tragic news on Instagram, confirms Rachel Nagy, frontwoman of the rock band The Detroit Cobras, has died. The cause of her death is not known at this time.

Our hearts are heavy as we announce the passing of our dear friend and musical collaborator, Rachel Lee Nagy. There are no words that can fully describe our sorrow as we remember a life that was cut short but left an indelible mark on all who knew and loved her. Rachel Nagy carried the torch of Rock, Soul, and R&B to people all over the world with the Detroit Cobras.

Related:

Rachel Nagy dies at 37, Who was She?

In tracks such as Brice Coefield’s ‘Cha Cha Twist’, Nagy added a rock ‘n’ roll edge. Nagy had told Metro Times, “We’ve never said one day we’re going to write some original music and move into that.” It’s not our goal. We are what we are, and we’re that for a reason. It’s not a cradle we’re trying to grow out of; it’s what we enjoy.” In 1994, Nagy joined The Detroit Cobras, a band of strippers and butchers. She even described them as more of a circus than a group of musicians: “We did crazy things all the time.” I realized I was no longer 20; I was 22! Nagy had said that people were actually paying to see them. Nagy and Ramirez decided to take it seriously, so they regrouped the band. Similarly, Third Man Records released a statement regarding Nagy’s passing. “The perfect combination of tough badass and sweet as can be.”. Rachel and the Detroit Cobras have been a consistent inspiration since the earliest days of the White Stripes at the Magic Stick in Detroit through the 10th anniversary of the Third Man in Nashville. Her room-filling laughter, her no-bullshit honesty, and her true friendship will be sorely missed. My heartfelt condolences. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords)

Rachel Nagy Cause of Death – How Did She Die?

The cause of Rachel Nagy’s death remains unknown and has yet to be disclosed by her family. Detroit Cobra’s Label third man wrote on Instagram. ‘In both her voice and personality, Rachel Nagy is the perfect blend of tough badass and an absolute sweetheart.

Very sad news. Rachel Nagy was a splendid singer. pic.twitter.com/StLj540NbL — Mike Bennett (@mrhonorama) January 16, 2022

Also Check: