‘Physical: 100’ Tops Netflix’s TV Program Chart This Week

(CTN NEWS) – Only 15 days after its debut, the Netflix survival show “Physical: 100” has topped a global popularity chart for TV series available on the streaming giant.

It is now the most popular Korean TV variety show to date.

“Physical: 100” debuted on January 24, topping the global list of the most popular Netflix TV series on FlixPatrol on Wednesday (U.S. time).

According to FlixPatrol, it was also the most-watched TV program on the streaming site in 38 countries, including South Korea, Canada, France, Sweden, Singapore, and Vietnam.

In 15 countries, including the United States, Brazil, Hungary, Kenya, the Philippines, and Qatar, it came in second place, and in 11 other countries, it came in third.

A Korean variety program has never placed first on the world list.

The previous record was established by the No. 5 TV show in the TV show category, the Korean dating reality show “Single’s Inferno” (2021).

With 31.3 million hours of viewing between January 30 and February 5, “Physical: 100” debuted at No. 2 on Netflix’s official Top 10 list.

“The Snow Girl,” a Spanish television series, came in second.

“Physical: 100” sets 100 competitors against one another to gauge their physical prowess under the following straightforward rules: Get active and compete for a cash prize of 300 million won ($238,890) by remaining the last person.

The nine-episode show’s gladiator-style combat and atmosphere, evocative of “Squid Game” on Netflix, have generated a lot of excitement domestically and internationally.

