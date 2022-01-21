Connect with us

Pepsi Releases the Trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

34 mins ago

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022 – Pepsi released a star-studded trailer to tease its Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance at the 2022 NFL championship game.

Some of the biggest names in music appear in the teaser: Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

In the video, we see each artist just before they receive “the call” from Dr. Dre to assemble and assemble. There is an almost superheroic quality to the quintet. The video showcases a sample of each artist’s hit songs, including Eminem’s “Rap God” and Mary J. Blige’s “Family Affair.”.

On Sunday, February 13, Inglewood, California, will host the Big Game. NBC will broadcast it.

“The most epic, star-studded Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show trailer is OUT Film,” Pepsi wrote to its three million Twitter followers. The #PepsiHalftime Show takes place on Feb 13th, so check out these five music titans getting ready.

In September 2021, Pepsi announced its star-studded lineup. Los Angeles’ ties to Dr. Dre make this an appropriate choice. Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar are also from Southern California (Eminem hails from Detroit, Mary J. Blige hails from New York).

It will be the biggest thrill of my career to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” said Dr. Dre in a recent statement. I would like to thank Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, Pepsi as well Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar for joining me at this historic event.

Pepsi, the NFL, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation entertainment company produced the show.

“Standing on the new SoFi Stadium stage at the Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood, CA, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem will put on a performance like no other,” Jay Z said in a statement. Introducing the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show. This is going to be history.”

Check out the new trailer video below.

