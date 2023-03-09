Nick Cannon’s Next Baby Could Be Yours

(CTN News) – In spite of the fact that nothing has been confirmed by E! yet, it appears that Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon might not actually be a real show.

As per a Variety report, the gag is part of the increasingly expansive comedy universe Kevin Hart has with NBCUniversal, according to an insider report.

As of right now, no details have been released about the project, but fans can expect to hear more about it in the near future.

Listed below is our initial report on the strange and quirky game show that left countless people puzzled on what it was all about.

Original post from 3/7/2023: After having twelve children in eleven years with six women, Nick Cannon has been getting busy recently.

As he heads into 2023, he appears to be battling with an urge to procreate once more. Is there anything you can do to make the thirteenth day of the year a success?

Apparently there’s another game show sweeping the nation, and this time, Nick Cannon is on the hunt for the perfect womb for him to incubate the next seed he needs to incubate.

The hottest new show on TV right now is Who’s Having My Baby, so be sure to tune in to see what it has to offer.

The new show, which is hosted by none other than unexpected meme king Kevin Hart, follows the classic dating show format in which a group of women interested in joining the Nick Cannon family are introduced to the Cannon clan in the hopes of finding their match.

There is not much else that is known about this, and I am not sure whether I would like any more information about it.

In recent years, Nick Cannon has become a household name due to her habit of popping out babies left and right.

In December, the actor and model Alyssa Scott welcomed their twelfth child, Halo Marie, with their girlfriend. Although this may be true, having children is half the battle.

He has expressed guilt for not having the opportunity to spend time with his children. Dr. David Agus stated in an interview, “Being the father of multiple children, the greatest guilt I have is that I do not spend enough time with them all.”

In response to a question from Entertainment Tonight, Cannon stated, “God determines when we are done, but I feel I have my hands full.” I agree that protection is certainly beneficial.

Here is the trailer for Who’s Having My Baby With Nick Cannon, which will premiere on E this spring.

Who is Nick Cannon currently in a relationship with?

Nick Cannon’s relationship with Bre Tiesi turned heads when they announced they are expecting their first child together, but their connection has been decades in the making.

“Him and I have had our on-and-off for years,” the model told E! News’ Daily Pop in March 2022, two months after revealing her pregnancy.

